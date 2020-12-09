Pandemic puts a crimp on Christmas celebrations

As the year come to an end and the holiday season arrives in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, many holiday events around the area had to adjust to the new reality or be postponed in order to keep people safe.

For example, Making Spirits Bright Event, which has served families going through hardships for more than two decades, adjusted to the pandemic.

In previous years, the Making Spirits Bright Committee selected a different elementary school in Fresno County and students and their families were selected as the recipients of the annual event.

The annual event, which is coordinated by Fresno EOC Sanctuary and Youth Services and various partners to provide holiday cheer for low-income families, planned a different more limited alternative this year.

Kristine Morgan, marketing and communications manager with Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission said this year’s Making Spirits Bright will take place on Dec. 12 where the Sanctuary will provide a tree, trimmings and gifts to 15 families in Calwa in a caravan style drop-off. Gifts will include a family gifts, socking and stuffers, etc.

Organizers of the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation’s Lend a Hand decided that because of COVID-19 the event was not going to be held as it has in the past. The FAHF has hosted the event for almost two decades. Last year, Lend a Hand provided dinner and gifts to families from the St. Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women serving approximately 1,000 people at the Rainbow Ballroom in Fresno.

The 32nd annual Central Valley Silent Sleigh was held last December at the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard base in Fresno. Children were able to be themselves and communicate with see Santa, making this event more special.

Michelle L. Bronson, M.S., executive director for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center said unfortunately the annual Central Valley Silent Sleigh event which usually takes place at the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard base in Fresno won’t be taking place this year.

“We hope to return next year, after the pandemic is safely over,” Bronson said.

The event was an opportunity for children in the Valley were able to be themselves and communicate with Santa, making this event more special.

Bronson said DHHSC is planning different holidays events including a Holiday Car Parade on Dec. 16 as well as the three outreach offices will be planning holiday ASL storytelling and activities on Zoom that same week.

The Fresno County League of Mexican American Women moved their traditional Fiesta Navideña/Betty Rodríguez Memorial Scholarship fundraiser to a virtual celebration on Facebook Live on Dec. 5.

Arte Américas, which has traditionally exhibited nacimientos during the Christmas holiday, has gone virtual for most of its events.

Folkloric dance performances, like Danzantes de Aztlán’s Navidad en México, have also been silenced.

Dec. 12 is the feast day for Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Fresno Catholic Diocese did not return calls or messages to see if those celebrations will still be held. Check with the diocese, or look at www.vidaenelvalle.com for updates.

La pandemia obstaculiza los eventos navideños

A medida que el año llega a su fin y la temporada navideña llega en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19, muchos eventos navideños en el área tuvieron que adaptarse a la nueva realidad o posponerse para mantener a las personas seguras.

Por ejemplo, Making Spirits Bright Event, que ha servido a familias que atraviesan dificultades durante más de dos décadas, se adaptó a la pandemia.

En años anteriores, el Comité Making Spirits Bright seleccionó una escuela primaria diferente en el condado de Fresno y los estudiantes y sus familias fueron seleccionados como los destinatarios del evento anual.

El evento anual, que está coordinado por Fresno EOC Sanctuary and Youth Services y varios socios para brindar alegría navideña a familias de bajos ingresos, planeó una alternativa diferente más limitada este año.

Kristine Morgan, gerente de marketing y comunicaciones de la Comisión de Oportunidades Económicas de Fresno, dijo que Making Spirits Bright de este año se llevará a cabo el 12 de diciembre, donde el Santuario entregará un árbol, recortes y obsequios a 15 familias en Calwa en una entrega estilo caravana. Los obsequios incluirán obsequios familiares, calcetines y rellenos, etc.

Los organizadores de Lend a Hand (Echa una Mano) de la Fundación Hispana del Área de Fresno decidieron que debido al COVID-19 el evento no se iba a llevar a cabo como en el pasado. La FAHF ha sido sede del evento durante casi dos décadas. El año pasado, Lend a Hand proporcionó una cena y obsequios a las familias del Centro para Mujeres St. Agnes Holy Cross que atiende a aproximadamente 1,000 personas en el Rainbow Ballroom en Fresno.

El 32º trineo silencioso anual del Valle Central se llevó a cabo en diciembre pasado en el ala 144 de combate de la base de la Guardia Nacional Aérea de California en Fresno. Los niños pudieron ser ellos mismos y comunicarse con Santa Claus, lo que hizo que este evento fuera más especial.

Michelle L. Bronson, MS, directora ejecutiva del Centro de Servicios para Personas Sordas y con Dificultades Auditivas, dijo que lamentablemente no se llevará a cabo el evento anual del trineo silencioso del Valle Central que generalmente se lleva a cabo en el ala 144 de combate de la base de la Guardia Nacional Aérea de California en Fresno este año.

“Esperamos volver el año que viene, después de que la pandemia haya pasado de manera segura”, dijo Bronson.

El evento fue una oportunidad para que los niños en el Valle pudieran ser ellos mismos y comunicarse con Santa, haciendo este evento más especial.

Bronson dijo que DHHSC está planificando diferentes eventos festivos, incluido un desfile de coches festivos el 16 de diciembre, así como las tres oficinas de divulgación estarán planificando actividades y narraciones de ASL festivos en Zoom esa misma semana.

La Liga de Mujeres México Americanas del Condado de Fresno trasladó su tradicional evento de recaudación de fondos Fiesta Navideña / Betty Rodríguez Memorial Scholarship a una celebración virtual en Facebook Live el 5 de diciembre.

Arte Américas, que tradicionalmente ha exhibido nacimientos durante las vacaciones de Navidad, se ha vuelto virtual para la mayoría de sus eventos.

Los espectáculos de danza folclórica, como Navidad en México de Danzantes de Aztlán, también han sido silenciados.

El 12 de diciembre es la fiesta de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. La Diócesis Católica de Fresno no devolvió llamadas ni mensajes para ver si esas celebraciones aún se llevarán a cabo. Consulte con la diócesis o visite www.vidaenelvalle.com para obtener actualizaciones.