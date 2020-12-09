Parra to be the youngest member of the State Center board

Danielle Parra is now one of the newest members of the State Center Community College District. She will be sworn in on Dec. 15. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

You can say Danielle Parra grew up around politics. After all, her father Daniel Parra, has served on the Fowler city council since 2008 and was re-elected to his fourth term in November.

The 22-year-old is now one of the newest members of the State Center Community College District, unseating Area 3 incumbent John Leal in the Nov. 3 general election with 39.31 percent of the votes. Leal is the current board president.

“I felt it was time to have a new voice on the aboard and new perspective,” Parra said of running for office. “I thought I could bring a new point of view. I felt like I could bring a change to the board. Education has always a central part of my life.”

She will be sworn in on Dec. 15.

Parra – a graduate student and a bookkeeper for Kirsch Pest Control and a retail associate for Banana Republic – knew it was going to be a challenge to beat a two-term incumbent, but she was very hopeful that her constituents would vote for her.

“It was definitely challenging, you know, intimidating,” she said, adding that she didn’t get any support for her campaign which made it difficult to raise money. “It was a little difficult to get funds.”

Parra said the endorsements and financial support went to her two opponents, so she used her own money.

Parra’s father not only gave her advice for running in the election but also served as her campaign manager.

“He gave me advice on how to be patient and trust the process,” she said of her father.

She is looking forward to “getting in there” and is excited to work for her constituents.

One of the things that motivate her to run for office was personal since she has been around politics since she was 10 years old as well as seeing older generations “making political decisions for our generation. How come I don’t get a say in this?”

So, she knew she would have to do something herself to change that and get involve.

But running for office was something Parra has considered for a long time.

“I think it’s something that I had in mind for over 10 years, it’s always in the back of my mind. I’ve seen my father do it. I knew people close to us run for office,” Parra said who is currently finishing up her master’s in public administration right now through an online program at San Diego State University. She will be done in May.

Parra has volunteered in many different campaigns since she was younger and was glad, she put her name out there for this race.

Parra said both of her parents were 100 percent supportive of her running, telling her to “go for it, it’s a great opportunity, worse it can happen you lose.”

Parra said she is ready to serve the public and once she is done with her master, she would like to work for a non-profit or go into another city government.

“I definitely want to help other people. So, either I do that or run for office. I know ultimately, all that matters is helping other people,” she said.

Even though Parra doesn’t consider herself a role model for younger Latinas, she looks up to many women locally in the area as her role models.

“Definitely the females that have stepped up to the plate and taking the challenge to go into politics are definitely my role model,” Parra said, adding that representation of women, especially in politics, is important.

“I think it’s amazing all these women are running,” Parra said of women running for public office. “I think it’s amazing when they’re running and using my voice now more than ever to represent other women and their constituents and every woman of is great.”

Beside politics, Parra said he see herself one day being a city manager, a position that if you look at the top 10 city managers in California you will see very few women.