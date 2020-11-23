ABC of your health: Keep in mind food safety as you prepare for either in person or virtual Thanksgiving

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends people to take the necessary steps toward safe food handling and sanitation will help protect them and their loved ones this year.

Even in this pandemic, people would be celebrating Thanksgiving Day either in-person gatherings or virtually, so it is important to still keep in mind food safety as you prepare those delicious meals.

“Our data shows that consumers can reduce their likelihood of foodborne illness by focusing on good hand hygiene and other food safety practices,” said Dr. Mindy Brashears, USDA’s Under Secretary for Food Safety.

The USDA is not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging. However, it is always important to follow good hygiene practices like wash hands and surfaces often, separate raw meat from other foods, cook to the right temperature, and refrigerate foods promptly when handling or preparing foods.

“As home chefs nationwide prepare their Thanksgiving meals, proper handwashing and avoiding cross contamination in the kitchen are critical to keeping your loved ones safe,” Brashears said.

To make sure Thanksgiving meals are prepared safely, the USDA is offering food safety advice to reduce foodborne illness, including on Thanksgiving Day.

▪ Wash Your Hands

Handwashing is recommended to control the spread of germs, especially before, during and after preparing food, especially after touching raw meat or poultry.

▪ Thawing the Turkey

Frozen turkeys should never be thawed on the counter or in hot water and must not be left at room temperature for more than two hours. The best method is in the refrigerator since this allows slow, safe thawing. When thawing turkey in the refrigerator, allow about 24 hours for every five pounds of turkey. Once thawed, it can remain safe in the fridge for one to two days.

▪ Avoid Cross-Contamination

To avoid this cross-contamination risk, do not wash your turkey. But if you do wash your turkey or put your turkey in the sink, you need to fully clean and sanitize your sink. Cleaning and sanitizing is a two-step process. To clean, rub down surfaces — including the sink, cutting boards, and counter tops — with soap and hot water, and then sanitize them with a cleaning solution to remove any residual germs you cannot see. Let air dry.

▪ Do Not Stuff the Turkey

Although many choose to stuff the turkey, USDA does not recommend doing so for optimal safety. Instead, cook stuffing outside of the turkey cavity to reduce cross-contamination risk. This will also allow your turkey to cook more quickly.

▪ Cooking to the Safe Temperature

A whole turkey is safe when cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a food thermometer in three parts: the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing, and the innermost part of the thigh. Even if the turkey has a pop-up temperature indicator, you should still use a food thermometer to check that the bird has reached at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit in those three places.

▪ The Two-Hour Rule

To make sure food stays safe to eat through the weekend, all perishable items should be refrigerated within two hours of when they finished cooking. After two hours, perishable food will be in the Danger Zone (40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit) too long, which is when bacteria can multiply quickly and cause the food to become unsafe. If foods have been left out for more than two hours they should be discarded.

▪ Store and Reheat Leftovers

Store leftovers in small, shallow containers in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving Day or in the freezer for later use. Shallow containers help cool leftovers more quickly than storing them in large containers. Reheat leftovers to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you need advice how to safely prepare the turkey and all other menu items on Thanksgiving Day, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1 (888) MPHotline (1(888) 674-6854) or chat live with a food safety expert at ask.usda.gov from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

If you need last-minute help on Thanksgiving Day, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Visit FoodSafety.gov or follow USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Twitter @USDAFoodSafety or on Facebook at Facebook.com/FoodSafety.gov for the latest food safety tips.