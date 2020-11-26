Supervisor Crocker: ‘I never got in the job to keep a seat warm, that’s not who I am’

Tulare County Supervisors Kuyler Crocker and Eddie Valero get ready for the start of the Jan. 8 board meeting. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Kuyler Crocker – a millennial Latino Republican who was considered a rising star in the Central Valley by GROW Elect, a political action committee that recruits and trains Latino Republicans for public office – was grounded by voters in his bid for a second term on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

Four years ago, Crocker, whose mother is Argentine, trailed on Election Night but pulled out a victory by 295 votes in the District 1 race to succeed a retiring Allen Ishida.

This time, it wasn’t even close.

Retired Tulare County Sheriff’s Captain Larry Micari got 15,625 votes to Crocker’s 12,908.

Crocker’s loss means one less Latino on the five-member board that oversees a county of 466,000 residents, of which 65.6% is Latinio.

Not even GROW Elect’s support made a difference.

“As a supervisor, he’s fought hard for a number of new projects protecting the people of District 1, including a new public safety dispatch center and a new fire station protecting Visalia and Farmersville,” GROW Elect posted Oct. 17 on its Facebook page. “He will fight for our fair share of tax dollars for roads, education, veterans and small businesses.”

Crocker also received endorsements from District Attorney Tim Ward, former Assemblywoman and Supervisor Connie Conway, Visalia Mayor Bob Link, and the Tulare County Firefighters for reelection.

Crocker was proud of the race he run.

“I am very honor by the thousands of supporters that I had, both this year and four years ago. It’s a very humbling experience for people to not only vote for me and believe in the vision that I have for this county but also to give up their time and their finances, so it’s been a great experience and I really just appreciate all that my supporters, they given and sacrificed to help make Tulare County a better place,” said Crocker.

District 1 covers the northeastern portion of Tulare County, including the communities of Exeter, Farmersville, Lemoncove, Lindsay, Strathmore, Three Rivers, East Visalia and portions of Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks and Sequoia National Forest.

Crocker was the first Latino to be elected to the board. Visalia resident Lali Moheno was appointed to fill a vacancy but lost her bid for election. In 2018, Orosi’s Eddie Valero was elected to the board.

2016 vs 2020

Crocker had never run for an elected office prior to 2016. Currently he is the youngest member on the board, however Crocker is not the youngest supervisor ever elected to the county board of supervisors.

Crocker said he wasn’t surprise one of his colleagues on the board endorsed his opponent.

“It’s not uncommon in other areas. It’s it happens all the time. There’s a difference of opinions and they have the right to do that,” Crocker said of his colleague without naming that person. “We all have the freedom of the First Amendment. And I’ve not surprised one bit that happened. And I would have been surprised if he had hadn’t.”

Comparing running for office in 2016 versus 2020, Crocker points to two major differences: A pandemic and an organized opposition.

Running a campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, Crocker said, adding that “the political elite in Tulare County are very scared of me. So, they threw everything they could to get rid of me.”

“They came after me and they did it. So that was the difference as well, that I didn’t have such organized opposition (back in 2016). And I also have a record to run on.”

“So, you know, when it’s one person against the other and it’s an open seat, we’re just talking about ideas at that point in time,” he said of 2016. “At this point in time, you know, one person is talking about ideas, but there’s no proven track record. I have a proven track record. And, you know, sometimes people don’t care for that. And that’s the difference. There’s concrete evidence versus just platitudes.”

Crocker thinks those “political elite” are scared of him because “I’m a change agent.”

“I don’t believe in just keeping a seat warm and we get things done and sometimes change is uncomfortable for many people, especially when they’re not in control of it,” Crocker said. “I think that’s, you know, that’s kind of what happened.” Crocker said a lot of people wants status quo, get along and go along.

“And I’m all I’m OK with that if it makes sense. But if it doesn’t make sense, then we need to do things differently. And I think there’s a lot of room for improvement at the county,” Crocker said. “And there has been a lot of improvement, but there’s a lot more needs to be made.”

Crocker said at this point he is not thinking of running for office down the road.

“I am not really thinking about that at this point in time. I am not someone that lives in absolutes, so I am not saying that never would happen, but I am not looking at that, I am not really interested in running for anything at this point in time,” he said adding “but I recognized that things change.”

With a couple of months still on the board, Crocker said he looks “forward to continuing to do what I’ve been doing over the last four years and finishing it up well and kind of see where the next path goes.”

Accomplishments and achievements

Crocker, who was born and raised in Tulare County, is a fifth-generation farmer in Strathmore. He has focused on water issues related to California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, building Temperance Flat via the San Joaquín Valley Water Infrastructure Authority, and advocating in the capital for water legislation.

On a phone interview with Vida en el Valle, Crocker spoke in depth about his time on the board.

“We have accomplished a ton, some I really led and pushed. There have been things that aren’t as flashy like a lot of transparency measures that have changed the way that we conduct meetings, and how we publish items, how we are getting out and about,” said the 33 year-old Crocker. “I conducted, I think, over a hundred different town halls and roundtables, community meetings, within the last four years and that’ve never happens on that scale before in the history of the board.”

Crocker created a veterans’ affairs committee, highlighting the board is “really trying to put a larger focus on veterans’ affairs issues and making sure that our veterans are getting services that are needed.”

In District 1, more than $25 million was invested in road improvements over the last four years, including a road project that involves a public-private partnership something he calls “pretty unusual for a rural area.”

Crocker led a public arts initiative to get more public art in the county facilities, whether that is murals, sculptures or painting or drawings in the county’s lobbies or foyers.

Other accomplishments include: a new fire station in Visalia as well as more upgrades to other fire stations; building a new crime lab and property and evidence facility; relocation and upgrading of the emergency dispatch center for fire and the sheriff’s department; the completion of a new jail in the south county; a new justice partner center in Porterville for public defenders and district attorneys; and, significant investment in the library.

“We have 21 departments, over 5,000 employees. So, I’m trying to think of each department where some of the significant things we’ve done because each one has done a really a phenomenal job,” Crocker said.

Crocker said he has worked with many small, disadvantaged communities to improve water quality.

“There is still significant work to be done but we’ve made great progress in Toolville, in Strathmore, as well as Plainview,” he said.

Crocker said before COVID the county had phenomenal economic growth and he doesn’t doubt that they will get back on track.

“But our area still has historically high unemployment, even though it’s been at record lows, it’s still higher than I would like,” Crocker said. “And that means that we need to continue to encourage businesses to be job creators and to help our communities be able to get out of poverty and to better themselves, better our communities. And those are the things I think are really important.”

Crocker said his first term was great.

“I never got in the job to keep a seat warm, that’s not who I am,” he said, adding that he was not afraid of work.

While some people might get into local office to be on parades, shake hands and kiss babies, Crocker said, “I take a different approach from it.”

“I don’t mind those things, but I enjoy understanding the policy and making sure that we are getting the best policy that is actually going to impact people on a day to day basis,” Crocker added. “And that means a lot of long days reading hundreds, if not thousands of pages and documents and sitting in hours and hours of meetings to better understand the issues and to make sure that I’m making good choices.”

“And I think those are those are very beneficial qualities to have,” he said adding that his first four-year term as supervisor was in overall a very great experience. “I wasn’t unfamiliar with local governments before I ran. And it met my expectations.”