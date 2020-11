News Video: Fresno State Provost on Dr. Castro’s leadership during a ceremony in Hanford November 06, 2020 07:54 PM

Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Fresno State Provost and vice president of academic affairs, talks about Fresno State President Dr. Joseph I. Castro's leadership during a ceremony in Hanford. Castro is the next chancellor of the 23-campus CSU system.