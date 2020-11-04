Crocker loses runoff rematch for Tulare County District 1

Tulare County Supervisor Kuyler Crockergets ready for the start of the Jan. 8, 2019 board meeting. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Tulare County, which is 65.6 percent Latino, will have one less Latino on the Board of Supervisors that oversees a county of 466,000 residents after voters refused to give incumbent Kyler Crocker a second term based on results as of 12:49 a.m. Wednesday early morning.

Retired sheriff’s captain Larry Micari had 10,958 votes, or 55 percent of the vote. Crocker had 8,940 votes, 45 percent.

During the March primary, Crocker faced two experienced opponents. Crocker, came in second by capturing 37 percent of the votes while Micari received 46 percent of the vote, short of the 50 percent threshold to win the seat outright to avoid a runoff.

Micari had four key endorsements: Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, Tulare County District 2 Supervisor/board chair Pete Vander Poel, retired Tulare County Sheriff Bill Wittman, and, retired Tulare County Supervisor Mike Ennis.

The rural district covers the northeastern portion of Tulare County, including the communities of Exeter, Farmersville, Lemoncove, Lindsay, Strathmore, Three Rivers, East Visalia and portions of Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks and Sequoia National Forest.

Crocker, who lives in Strathmore, was elected to the board in 2016 narrowly by 295 votes, filling the seat upon Allen Ishida’s retirement. He has focused on working on water issues related to California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, building Temperance Flat via the San Joaquín Valley Water Infrastructure Authority, and advocating in the capitals for good water legislation.

Crocker, whose mother is from Argentina, is the second-ever Latino to sit on the board. Visalia resident Lali Moheno was appointed to fill a vacancy but lost her bid for election. In 2018, Orosi’s Eddie Valero was elected to the five-member board.

Fresno Unified School District races

Fresno Unified School District Area 6 incumbent Claudia Cázares won her bid to win re-election in a three-way race.

Cázares, who won her first election bid four years ago, received 6,620 votes (50.91 percent) while her challengers Bill Gates received 3,145 votes or 24.19 percent of the votes and Esteban Pacheco captured 24.70 percent with 3,212 votes.

Cázares works for the city of Clovis in community development, and her child attends a district school.

In Area 5 race incumbent Carol Mills won with 5,445 votes (45 percent) against challengers, community youth organizer David Paredes who received 4,414 votes (36.59 percent), Alexandria “Alex” Desiga, an education project manager, who received 1,516 votes (12.57 percent) and Sharon A. Clinton, who was a jobs specialist for Fresno County and is now retired, and who received 675 votes (5.6 percent.

Mills has represented the Fresno High area since 2004, running unopposed four years ago.

Those wins, coupled with an unchallenged incumbent Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas in the Roosevelt High area, keeps six women on the seven-member board.

Clovis Unified School District races

Clovis Unified School District Area 7 incumbent Christopher Casado lost his bid for re-election against challenger Yolanda Moore.

Casado, who has been on the Clovis’ school board since 2008 and is currently the board president, received 34,796 votes (46.6 percent) while Moore received 39,726 votes (53.27 percent).

In Area 4, incumbent Hugh Awtrey won re-election with 29,772 votes (39 percent) against challengers Nohan Elbaz who received 26,664 votes (35 percent) and Jonathan Holt who received 19,671 votes (25.83 percent).

For Area 2, Jacob Trumble received 21.35 percent of the votes (15,190) while David Defrank received 78.52 percent of the vote (55,867). Defrank now replaces trustee Ginny L. Hovsepian, who didn’t run for reelection.

Selma mayor’s race

Selma is now electing its city council by districts. Previously, councilmembers were elected by the vote of all residents, however every resident will be voting for a mayor which previously was a position that rotated annually among councilmembers.

This year, Selma Mayor Louis Franco faces councilmember Scott Robertson, who is a former mayor.

Franco, an electronic technician, was elected to the council is in 2016 and is finishing up his first year as mayor. Robertson has been serving in the city council since 2012, and has served three years as mayor.

With 55.63 percent of the votes, Robertson was elected as mayor, under the new election system, which divided the city into four districts with the mayor elected at-large. The new election system was approved last December.

However, if Measure E, a proposition to repeal the 4-plus-mayor system, passes, voters will select its council representative in each of five districts starting with the 2022. The council will then have to pass a resolution to determine how to select a mayor. If the measure doesn’t pass, the current system of four districts and an at-large mayor is maintained. Measure E was defeated with 58.35 percent voting against it.

Kerman mayor’s race

The race for Kerman Mayor is between council member Espiridion ‘Espi’ Sandoval whose term representing District 4 expires this year and mayor pro tem Gary K. Yep who represents District 1.

With 55.58 percent of the votes, Yep was elected as mayor, which is a two-year term position.

Avenal city council

Incumbent Alejandro ‘Alex’ Ramírez is one of the nine candidates seeking one of the three seats up for election this year.

Ramírez’s challengers are Louis Gravelle Jr, Ricardo Verdugo, Miguel Arredondo, José Barraza, Salvador Arias, Lulu Carrizales, Juan L. Celis and Anthony J. Martínez.

The top three candidates to now represent the city of Avenal at the city council are Gravelle, who received 20.58 percent of the votes, Ramírez, who received 17.69 percent of the votes, and Verdugo, who received 14 percent of the votes.

Coalinga city council

Prior to this election year, all council members were elected at-large, which meant all registered voters who resided in the City of Coalinga would have the opportunity to vote for all city council member positions.

However, the city has changed the way council members are elected in 2018 going to a district-based election system where council members are required to live in the district they represent and will be elected only by registered votes residing in that district.

Coalinga is now divided into 5 council districts. For the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, the open positions for city councilmembers were for District 2 and District 4. None of the candidates for both districts are currently serving in the city council.

Candidates for District 2 are James Horn and Andrea Rosas. Horn won with 57.74 percent of the votes.

Candidates for District 4 included José ‘Manny’ Ramírez, Ruth Thurman and Kevin Donaldson. Ramírez won with 55.29 percent of the votes.

Fowler city council

With only three open spots in the Fowler City Council at-large race, incumbents Leonard J. Hammer, Daniel Parra and Karnig Ronald Kazarian are facing three other challengers – Alexander Christof Grimaldi, Juan Mejia and Patric Jones.

Parra has served in the Fowler city council since 2008, while Kazarian was elected in 2016.

Taking the three top spot this year are: Kazarian, who captured 20.52 percent of the votes, Mejia, who received 20.31 percent of the votes and Parra who got 18.84 percent of the votes.

State propositions

There were 12 ballot measures on the ballot. Here are how they fared.

Proposition 14, Bonds the Stem Cell Research Institute Bond Initiative, issues $5.5 billion in bonds for state stem cell research institute. It passed with 51.1 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 15, Taxes Requires commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on market value and dedicates revenue. It was defeated with 51.7 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 16, Affirmative Action, Repeals Proposition 209 (1996), which says that the state cannot discriminate or grant preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting. It was defeated with 56.1 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 17 Suffrage Restores the right to vote to people convicted of felonies who are on parole. It passed with 59 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 18 Suffrage Allows 17-year-old who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primaries and special elections. It was defeated with 55.1 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 19 Taxes Changes tax assessment transfers and inheritance rules. It passed with 51.5 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 20 Law Enforcement Makes changes to policies related to criminal sentencing charges, prison release, and DNA collection. It was defeated with 62.3 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 21 Housing Expands local governments’ power to use rent control. It was defeated with 59.8 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 22 Business Considers app-based drivers to be independent contractors and enacts several labor policies related to app-based companies. It passed with 58.4 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 23 Healthcare Requires physician on-site at dialysis clinics and consent from the state for a clinic to close. It was defeated with 64 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 24 Business Expands the provisions of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and creates the California Privacy Protection Agency to implement and enforce the CCPA. It passed with 56.1 percentage of the vote.

Proposition 25 Trials Replaces cash bail with risk assessments for suspects awaiting trial. It was defeated with 55.4 percentage of the vote.