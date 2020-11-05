Hometown salute for next CSU chancellor

The native of Hanford was recognized on Oct. 21 by the Hanford City Council with a proclamation ceremony. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

One of the best childhood memories for Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro was going to the Kings County Library where his love of reading and writing started. The trip to the library was not complete unless it included Superior Dairy ice cream.

“My love of reading and writing actually came from that building right there, the library,” said Castro with a broken voice as he pointed to the library which could be seen from the steps of the Hanford Civic Auditorium where Castro was being honored. “And I spend countless hours checking out books and reading those and of course the prize was to walk across the street afterward and get ice cream.”

“And I have a lot of pleasant memories of doing that with friends and with my aunt and others,” Castro added.

The native of Hanford was recognized on Oct. 21 by the Hanford City Council with a proclamation during an outdoor ceremony on the steps of the Civic Auditorium.

“We have a lot of pride in this city,” said Council member Art Brieno of Castro. “Hanford is now on the map officially.”

City leaders and other elected officials celebrated Castro selection as the next chancellor of the 23-campus California State University system, the nation’s largest system of four-year higher education.

“It’s very nice to be back home,” said Castro, who was born and raised in Hanford, has served as the eighth president of Fresno State since 2013, the first Valley native to do so.

Castro will begin his duties as the eighth chancellor on Jan. 4, succeeding Timothy P. White, who is retiring after leading the CSU since 2012.

Castro said eight might be his lucky number since he was the eighth president at Fresno State and now, he is the eighth chancellor for CSU.

Castro said he and his wife Mary were very happy to see so many friends, colleagues, family members joining them for the special moment during “a very challenging time for all of us.”

“I do feel very fortunate to have been born here in Hanford because it is such a special place. It really is a special place,” said Castro who was grateful for all of those who attended the ceremony including friends, some of whom he has known since he was five years old.

Castro reminisced about his excellent teachers at Monroe Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School and Hanford High School, where he was editor of the school newspaper and played varsity tennis and being part of the undefeated 1984 West Yosemite League Champion Men’s tennis team. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1984.

Castro said he learned about hard work and discipline in Hanford by doing all kinds of things as a child to earn money, from picking up lunch for a lot of the beauticians who work with his mother or run errands for them to lawn mowing and rake leaving throughout Hanford as well as being one of the paperboy for the local newspaper which at one point he had the largest paper route in the city with 125 newspapers.

Castro said he also worked at Royal Kitchen Restaurant as a dishwasher doing the graveyard shift for a couple of years, he delivered pizza for Domino’s in Hanford as well as he was an intern for both the city of Hanford and the city of Visalia as a college student.

“And of course, it was a job at Burger King around the corner, which I went to earn a couple of dollars during the holiday, but what I didn’t expect it was that I was going to meet my future wife there at Burger King,” Castro said of his wife, Mary Castro, a native of Laton, who also worked there. “So, I was very lucky to get that job during that December of 1984.”

Castro said is proud of his work at Fresno State in the past seven years taking the university to new levels of achievement and distinction not only in California but nationally.

“I am especially proud of the work we have done in the South Valley at the Visalia Campus and the work we have done in Kings County as well,” Castro said, adding that most important part of his service is to inspire “our very talented and diverse students from all around the Valley to think about higher education, to boldly educate and empower our students for success.”

“That is our mission at Fresno State,” Castro said of the 25,000 students they serve.

As the new chancellor, Castro promises to keep the students and families of the Valley at the forefront of his thinking every single day.