Local candidates endorsed by Valley Voters Pac

Seven local candidates running for offices in Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties received the endorsement of Valley Voters for the Environment and Health Political Action Committee.

“We are excited to announce our endorsement of seven candidates for important local offices,” said Nayamin Martínez, founding member of Valley Voters, which was founded in the summer of 2020 to work to elect environmental justice and public health champions to local offices across the Central Valley to protect public lands and access to clean air and water for all Valley residents.

Valley Voters endorsements went to Salvador Solorio-Ruiz and Verónica Vásquez who are both running for Delano City Council; David Paredes, who is running for Area 5 Trustee at Fresno Unified School District area 5 trustee; Dary Rezvani, who is running for Fresno SCCCD Trustee for Area 3; Daren Miller, who is running Fresno County Board of Education, Area 3; Tyler Mackey, Fresno Water District, and at-large Pinedale Water District; Stacy Williams, Central Unified School District Trustee Area 6 and José Gurrola, mayor of Arvin.

The newly founded Valley Voters PAC made the announcement on Oct. 14 as mail-in-ballots were being sent to voters throughout the Central Valley.

PAC members hope to educate local voters and inspire volunteering and get out the vote efforts.

“Our Valley has a lot to be proud of – from the diversity of our communities to our natural resources. But we also face many challenges,” Martínez said. “These candidates represent the type of bold leadership we need to deal with those challenges.”

“They will put public health and environmental justice front and center and prioritize Black, Indigenous, and people of color,” she added.

“We are proud that our endorsed candidates include a number of young people and people of color,” said Dr. Catherine Garoupa White, founding member of Valley Voters. “These candidates are breaking the mold of who runs for public office and bringing greater diversity of backgrounds and experiences to their campaigns.”

According to Valley Voters Pac, more and more candidates locally are realizing that community and environmental health are key issues for voters. From city councils, to local water boards and school boards, these candidates are ready to make a positive difference in their community.

White said, “the people of the Central Valley want a healthy, safe, and just community, which requires electing leaders who understand the importance of the environment and health.”

Youth to mobilize 150,000

Youth leaders of color from throughout California are mobilizing more than 150,000 young voters statewide in support for Proposition 15, a measure that would reclaim $12 billion for schools and communities by ending a 42-year old tax loophole for wealthy corporations.

Youth leaders of color launched The Fight for our Future campaign which led by young activists throughout the state to mobilize young people ages 18 to 24 years of age, through virtual phone banking and SMS alerts, among other activities.

Through Nov. 3, 180 young organizers will mobilize young voters across 35 counties in California, including Fresno.

The campaign, organized by Power California, is one of the largest voter mobilization efforts in the state this year.

The organizers have spent the past month hosting daily phonebanks and conducting SMS outreach through their Fight for our Future campaign. They’ve already reached over 46,000 people who’ve committed to voting yes on Proposition 15. These young leaders are Black, brown, Asian and Pacific Islander Americans youth and youth of color from the Central Valley, Southern California, and Bay Area.

Part of the mobilization efforts is to educate young voters on the importance of several statewide propositions on the November ballot that can undo racist policies of the past, including Prop 15.

A recent poll by Power California and Latino Decisions showed that young people of color are actively engaged on issues, particularly on racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement, and are poised to reshape the political landscape this coming election and beyond. The poll showed that young people want California officials to focus on efforts to alleviate economic and public health hardships brought on by the pandemic, and take steps to fully address police brutality. And they are willing to fight for these issues at the ballot box this year and beyond.

