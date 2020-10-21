Actor Danny Trejo joins Yes on 25 campaign to end money bail

In the “Messed Up” TV add actor Danny Trejo tells viewers why he is voting yes on Prop 25. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Renowned actor Danny Trejo lends his voice and personal story to the YES on Prop 25 Campaign in a new ad that started running today (Oct. 21) statewide and online.

In a new ‘Yes on Prop 25’ TV spot, the prolific actor of Machete fame, talks about how the unfair money bail system preys on the poor by trapping them behind bars if they can’t afford to post bail, even when they are accused of low-level offenses. The wealthy, on the other hand, can pay to get out no matter how serious the charges against them.

In the ‘Messed Up’ TV ad Trejo tells viewers why he is voting yes on Prop 25.

“Because money bail is totally messed up,” Trejo said in the add. “Long ago, I was in that system, for real. Under money bail, poor people stay in jail, even for minor offenses. The wealthy? They get out.”

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

“They’ve got the money to pay. That’s discriminatory and unfair. Because the size of your wallet shouldn’t determine whether or not you’re in jail,” Trejo continues as he encouraged viewers to “vote Yes on Twenty-Five. To end the money bail system.”

The ad is paid for Yes on Prop 25, a coalition of justice reform and labor organizations.

Prop 25 calls to end California’s money bail system, which the coalition says the current bail system is unfair and makes it a crime to be poor and exploits low-income communities of color for profit. Under the current system, people arrested for minor, non-violent offenses who can’t afford to buy a bail bond must wait for their court date, separated from their friends and family in jail sometimes weeks or months. Meanwhile, wealthy individuals charged with serious violent crimes can walk free, no matter how much of a threat they are to public safety.

According to the coalition, those who do manage to get together enough cash to buy a bail bond for their loved one will never get that money back, even if their case is dropped or they are found innocent.

The coalition says the non-refundable fee costs 10 percent of the total bond amount, leaving California families on the hook for $5,000 on average. Protecting that 10 percent profit on every bail bond is why the money bail industry is spending nearly $10 million dollars to overturn Prop 25.

Trejo joins Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential Candidate Kamala Harris in opposing the money bail system. The proposition has been endorsed by single major daily newspaper in the state, including our sister newspaper The Fresno Bee, along with justice reform leaders, working families, civil rights organizations, Governor Newsom, and the California Democratic Party.