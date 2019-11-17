Democratic presidential hopefuls, Sen. Bernie Sanders, appeared at Fresno City College Friday, Nov. 15 to kick off a California tour.

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Mona Rodríguez, of Clovis, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno resident Heidi Hernández, left, has supported Sander since the last time he run for president. Jesús Robles, right, this was the first-time seeing Sanders in person.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Norma Bolaños, who lives in the town of Easton in Fresno County and a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, appeared at Fresno City College Friday evening to kick off a California tour. He has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Mona Rodríguez, of Clovis, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado, 21, before introducing Sanders to the large audience at the FCC Veterans Peace Memorial Lawn the memorial garden.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Pedro Hernández, advocate, educator, and community organizer, in the Central Valley during Sen. Bernie Sanders’ rally at Fresno City College Friday evening as Sanders kicked off a California tour.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado, 21, introducing Sanders before an overflowing crowd at the college’s Memorial Lawn, drew comparisons to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in one social media post.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado, 21, introducing Sanders to the large audience at the FCC Veterans Peace Memorial Lawn the memorial garden.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, appeared at Fresno City College Friday evening to kick off a California tour.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, appeared at Fresno City College Friday evening to kick off a California tour. He has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, appeared at Fresno City College Friday evening to kick off a California tour. He has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, appeared at Fresno City College Friday, Nov. 15 to kick off a California tour. He has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, appeared at Fresno City College Friday evening to kick off a California tour. He has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, appeared at Fresno City College Friday evening to kick off a California tour.
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders - one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote - during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, who has made it no secret he wants the Latino vote during a rally at Fresno City College on Nov. 15
María G. Ortiz-Briones
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com