El Paso victims identified, including 15-year-old boy and young parents who saved baby

El Paso shooting: "We will seek the death penalty" El Paso, Texas, authorities outline the charges they are considering filing against the 21-year-old man suspected in Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart.

Twenty-two people were killed on Saturday and at least 25 were injured when a man with ties to Allen, Texas, opened fire inside of a Walmart.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen released a list of the victims’ names Monday. They include 13 Americans, seven Mexican nationals, one German and one person with undetermined citizenship.

The dead and injured include a mother who died while shielding her son from gunfire, a veteran, a couple from Kansas, a 10-year-old girl and her father, an 86-year-old grandmother who was killed shortly after getting off the phone with one of her sons, a 63-year-old man who shielded his wife and granddaughter from gunfire and a 15-year-old boy who was preparing for his first day of school.

The Americans on the list of the dead are Andre Anchondo, 23; Jordan Anchondo, 24; Arturo Benavides, 60; Leonard Campos, 41; Maria Flores, 77; Raul Flores, 77; David Johnson, 63; Luis Juarez, 90; Elsa Márquez, 57; Maribel Loya, 56; Margie Reckard, 63; Angelina Silva-Englisbee, 86; and Juan Velazquez, 77.

The Mexican nationals were Jorge Calvillo García, 61; Adolfo Cerros Hernández, 68; María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, 58; Ivan Hilierto Manzano, 46; Gloria Irma Márquez, 61; Sara Esther Regalado, 66; and Teresa Sanchez, 82.

The nationality of Javier Rodriguez, 15, hasn’t been determined, according to police. The German citizen killed was Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, 66.

The El Paso Police Department said the only official relief fund for victims and their families is at the pdnfoundation.org.

Jordan Anchondo and Andre Anchondo

Jordan and Andre Anchondo Facebook

Jordan Anchondo is being praised for shielding her 2-month-old son from gunfire. She and her husband, Andre Anchondo, were shopping for school supplies.

Both were killed. They leave behind three children — ages 5, 2, and 2 months.

Jordan Anchondo’s sister, Leta Jamrowski, 19, of El Paso, told the Associated Press that her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones that were the result of his mother falling.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” she said.

The couple was married in July 2018, according to Andre Anchondo’s Facebook page. He was the owner of an auto body shop in El Paso and studied at the University of Texas El Paso.

A friend of Andre Anchondo, Benjamin Thompson, told Buzzfeed that they rekindled their friendship about a year ago.

“Pretty much all we talked about was family, my daughter, his children and wife,” Thompson said.

Arturo Benavides

Family members of 67-year-old Arturo Benavides confirmed Sunday afternoon that he was killed.

Family members of 60-year-old Arturo Benavides identified him as one of the victims of a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. He was a decorated veteran and well-known bus driver. GoFundMe

He was shopping with his wife and was unable to escape, family said. When gunfire began, Benavides was reportedly at the self-checkout.

Benavides’ niece, Jacklin Lune, said he was an Army veteran and a Sun Metro bus driver.

She described him as a man who was very involved in his family and someone who was always willing to give a helping hand.

A GoFundMe has been created to help provide support to his wife.

Javier Rodriguez

Family members of 15-year-old Javier Rodriguez confirmed the teenager has died.

Rodriguez was preparing to start his sophomore year of high school at Horizon High School.

He loved to play soccer and was a good student, his aunt, Elvira Rodriguez, said.

The Clint Independent School District said counselors would be ready to support students and staff when they returned to school on Monday morning.

A GoFundMe account was created to help support Rodriguez’s family.

“Remember to hug your loved ones a little closer tonight,” Lucero Lizarde de Angeles wrote.

Sara Esther Regalado and Adolfo Cerros Hernández

Sara Esther Regalado and Adolfo Cerros Hernández were among the Mexican nationals who were killed in the shooting.

Sara Esther Regalado and Adolfo Cerros Hernández

Their granddaughter, Vielka Yu, posted a picture of the couple on Facebook and said, “I don’t know if there is heaven or not ... but if yes, I hope you are as comfortable and happy as here.”

Their daughter, Sandra Ivonne Cerros, said she was “infinitely grateful” to be their daughter.

Gloria Irma Márquez

Gloria Irma Márquez was also a Mexican national who was killed during the shooting.

A family friend posted a plea on Facebook on Saturday asking for help to find Márquez.

“Thanks to all those who shared and prayed for Ruby’s family,” Amber Robles wrote on Saturday evening. “My deepest condolences to the family. May God heal the pain you’re going through. sending prayers and love.”

Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe

Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, another of the victims confirmed to be a Mexican national, was on her way to meet her daughter at the airport when she stopped at Walmart, the El Paso Times reported. She was killed in the store.

Margie Reckard

Margie Reckard, a 63-year-old American, was married to Antonio Basbo through common law, according to Time Magazine.

Elsa Mendoza Márquez

Elsa Mendoza Marquez was a teacher from Ciudad Juarez.

Lupe Lopez is holding a photo of her friend Elsa Mendoza Marquez, who died Saturday. Her friend was a teacher in Juarez and went into Walmart to buy school supplies, she said. “Her husband and son waited in the car. She never came out.” Kaley Johnson kjohnson@star-telegram.com

“Elsa Mendoza Márquez dear sister, wife and mother, we will always remember her for her joy of living and for all the love she gave us,” the family said in a statement to El Diario.

Her sister said that Márquez went into the Walmart alone for school supply shopping while her husband and son waited for her in the car.

Angelina Englisbee

Angelina Englisbee, 86, was on the phone with one of her sons when she said goodbye so she could go through the checkout line at Walmart.

Her granddaughter, Mia Peake, 16, told The New York Times that was the last time her family spoke with Englisbee.

Englisbee was a mother to seven and to a son who died in infancy. Peake told The Times that her grandmother loved to watch sports and “General Hospital” and that she was a very strong and blunt woman.

Leonardo Campos Jr. and Maribel Campos (Loya)

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District confirmed that a 1996 graduate, Leonardo Campos Jr. and his wife, Maribel, were killed in the attack.

School Board President Jesse Zambrano said Leonardo Campos was an athlete while in school, including being a kicker for the football team and goalie for the soccer team.

“He was well-liked and a role model to athletes like me that looked up to him,” he said in a statement. “We pray for him, his wife and his entire family.”

Ace Asael Alanis, a friend of Campos, said on Facebook that Campos was a great friend with a big heart.

Alanis told The Monitor that the couple had children.

David Johnson

David Johnson, 63, died while protecting his wife and granddaughter, according to his family.

The family was at Walmart for back-to-school shopping.

“My uncle hid his wife, and their 9-year-old granddaughter. He was surrounded by 3 gun shells. That could have been 1 each for him, my aunt, and my niece,” Maria Mia Madera said on Facebook. “He protected them from that murderer. And worked as a shield. If he hadn’t have been there they wouldn’t have made it.”

Jorge Calvillo García

Jorge Calvillo García, of Torreón, Mexico, died at the Walmart.

His son, Luis, was injured in the shooting and is in critical condition, family has told reporters.

Jorge Calvillo was in El Paso to visit his son and his granddaughter. They were among the parents who were raising money for a soccer team outside of the store, KFOX14 reported.

Jorge Zermeño Infante, mayor of the town where García was from, said on Facebook, “God comforts his family and friends, as well as all those affected with this event.”

Juan Velazquez

NBC News confirmed through family that Juan Velazquez was one of the two victims who died on Monday morning.

He and his wife, Nicholasa, had just parked their car when they were approached by the shooter, their family told KTSM-TV.

Nicholasa Velazquez is still hospitalized and was reported to be in stable condition.

Memo Garcia and Jessica Coca Garcia

A couple from Salina, Kansas, was injured while shopping at the Walmart, family members told KWCH-TV.

Jessica Coca Garcia was shot in the leg three times and is expected to be OK after undergoing surgery, her mother, Norma Coca, said.

Memo Garcia was shot twice in the leg and once in the back and is in critical condition.

Don Coca, the woman’s father, wrote on Facebook that he was praying for everyone affected by the attack.

The couple was at Walmart raising money for their daughter’s soccer team, according to April Telles-Garcia. Memo Garcia is the coach of the team.

Maribel Saenzpardo

Maribel Saenzpardo was also at the Walmart as part of the soccer team’s fundraiser and was wounded, according to social media posts.

“We love our baseball community and we love these parents like our own Family and are so heartbroken that they are going through all this,” Telles-Garcia wrote in a GoFundMe for the parents.

Mario de Alba Montes, Erika de Alba Marisca and Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez

Mario de Alba Montes, 45, was injured along with his 10-year-old daughter, Erika de Alba Marisca, according to Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

Montes, who is from Chihuahua, Mexico, was shot in the back and is in intensive care.

Erika was shot in the leg.

Nearly every picture on Montes’ Facebook is of him and his daughter or of Erika alone. In one picture, she is sitting on a couch making a heart with her hands. On the entertainment center behind her, the words “family” and “peace” are largely displayed.

Rodriguez, 44, of Chihuahua, was injured in the chest and hand, according to Ebrard.

Michelle Grady

Robert White III said on Facebook that his cousin, Michelle Grady, was shot at Walmart.

She has gone through multiple surgeries, he said.

“I got faith that my cousin is a fighter & will pull through,” he wrote.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.