Organic avocados are removed in California and other states because of listeria

The Henry Avocado Corporation is recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in bulk at retail stores in six states because the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The Henry Avocado voluntary recall is due to positive test results on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection at its California packing facility.
There are no reported illnesses associated with this recall.
The recalled products – California-grown conventional and organic avocados -- were packed at Henry Avocado’s packing facility in California and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
All shipments from the packing facility, which Henry Avocado start using in late January 2019, are subject to the recall.
The avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry Avocado are not subject to the recall and may continue to be sold and consumed.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Henry Avocado Corporation is fully cooperating with federal and California health officials to facilitate an efficient and complete recall of these avocados.
“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” says Phil Henry, president of Henry Avocado.
Consumers who have purchased any recalled avocados are urged not to consume them, but to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For conventional products purchased at retail, consumers can identify the recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. Henry Avocado organic products do not carry the “Bravocado” label on the sticker. Instead those products are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the sticker. Retailers can identify Henry Avocado organic products by the bar code on the stickers.
Consumers with further questions may contact Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632, Ext 132 or visit www.henryavocado.com/media
