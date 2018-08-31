Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro boasts record enrollment, national rankings on eve of fall classes

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro had plenty of reasons to feel bold on the eve of the university’s first day of the fall semester.
Speaking to more than 400 educators and staff last Wednesday (Aug. 22) at the annual Faculty/Staff Assembly at the Save Mart Center, Castro painted an optimistic picture of the university’s 108th year. He pointed to record enrollment, hefty fundraising, on-campus improvements and salary bumps among other topics.
“Our mission to boldly educate, empower students for success is our guiding light today and everyday,” said Castro, the first Latino and first Valley native to lead the campus. ““We educate the next generation of leaders through teaching, research and public service. Our mission deeply inspires me.”
Castro pointed to the university’s No. 17 national ranking presented last year by Washington Monthly, and the U.S. News and World Report lauding Fresno State for graduation performance.
Castro, the first in his farmworking Mexican family to achieve higher education, spoke of his own college education nearly 30 years ago at UC Berkeley, where he worked on admission issues.
“What keeps me focused on it today is the vital role that universities play in our society. Along with K-through-12 schools, hospitals, places of worship and reflection, I believe that universities are critical to the continued success of our nation and world,” said Castro.
He wants faculty to be proud of the university’s 6,000-plus degrees awarded in 2017-18 saying, “The most in our history. Isn’t that great?”
Castro called out the record number of enrollees totaling 25,200 this fall semester and the new students at 6,550, which garnered a huge applause.
“We received over 29,000 applications; 26,000 of those applications were for approximately 5,400 new under graduate spots,” he said.
“In fact student demand to enroll at Fresno State has risen so quickly in the last few years that we have had to significantly increase our academic standards in order to remain within enrollment targets set by the state and by the CSU.”
Castro quoted an 80 percent graduation rate for transferring students from junior colleges. He also recognized 57 new faculty and staffers to stand to receive a welcome applause.
The university welcomed a total of 60 instructors on track for tenure positions.
Fundraising for the university has also increased by 22 percent with an increase of 35 percent in private funding for academic programs. The President’s Circle of Excellence was inflated by 170 percent, and this included an anonymous monetary gift of $500,000.
Castro spoke of plans to update of the university’s technological infrastructure, including updating and modernizing classrooms.
He spoke of salaries and benefits for 2018-19 years will be approximately $252 million.
He spoke of upcoming discussions on social media practices for faculty and administrators hosted by the Academic Senate. A public forum is scheduled for Sept. 17 on the first amendment.
“This is where our commitment to freedom of speech, and our responsibility and duty as Americans and as members of the Fresno State community, intersect. It is that intersection where Fresno State and other universities can play a vitally important role,” Castro said.
“This is where our commitment to freedom of speech, and our responsibility and duty as Americans and as members of the Fresno State community, intersect.”
Earlier this year, Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar created a series of Tweets that included calling former first lady Barbara Bush, who died in April, an “amazing racist” and other comments on social media. Castro did not directly name Jarrar in his address.
Dr. Laura Alamillo, the interim dean of the Kremen School of Education and Human Development, helped Castro answer questions about childcare.
“I’m also the executive director of programs for children. I am leading some efforts on campus to increase care for faculty and staff. I think we all needed to hear a speech in regards to how we are in this together,” said Dr. Alamillo.
“I feel like people are really on board right now. He did mention that there would be people coming into faculty assemblies to talk about professionalism. I think that’s a really good idea.”
