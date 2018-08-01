Senator Kevin De León endures heat in Central Valley community visit, includes ‘forgotten’ Mendota

State Sen. Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, heard everything on hot issues from immigration reform to the drought, the local economy and a need for streetlights -- he even performed the customary kissing of a baby -- during his one-day tour of the rural Central Valley.
De León is riding high off the California Democratic Party’s endorsement he won over the Feinstein for the U.S. Senate race. Feinstein is running for a fifth term.
The former state Senate leader took an entire day under the Valley’s searing 100-plus temperature visiting Selma, Fresno, and westside communities Firebaugh, Mendota and San Joaquín, where in a 2014 discussion on the high-speed rail in the Central Valley, de León said “no one lives out there in the tumbleweeds,” a remark he soon apologized for.
“It’s an honor for me to be here in the Central Valley, to visit so many hardworking families, people who have proved the bread basket for the rest of the nation,” said de León at McCoy’s Restaurant, a popular breakfast stop in Selma.
Councilmembers from neighboring communities, Fowler and Sanger, and candidates for local offices greeted the 51-year-old de León.
“I’m listening more than I’m talking. It’s good to get a lot of feedback from the people, the voters here in the Central Valley. I was lucky enough to get the endorsement of the mayor pro tem Daniel Parra of the great city of Fowler.”
De León finished second in the June primary with 12 percent of the vote, well-below that of Feinstein, who earned 44 percent of the votes, but it’s enough for De León to get on the November ballot.
“It means a lot of folks in California want a change, they want new, bold leadership in Washington on a variety of issues that impact us, whether it’s water, whether it’s jobs, climate change, our environment, immigration reform,” said de León regarding the Democratic Party’s endorsement.
“And to make sure those who have come to this country, paid their taxes, obey our laws, who pledge allegiance to the red, white and blue; that they have a real opportunity to become Americans in the future.”
Later in the day, former Mendota mayor Robert Silva, who called his community, “the forgotten,” invited de León to a seat on the “hot seat,” at center table in Mendota City Hall chambers after an earlier stop in Firebaugh for a 1-hour town hall meeting at both locations then dinner at Antojitos Mexican Restaurant (Mendota).
De León blasted U.S Representative Devin Nunes and the Trump administration during the short town hall meeting.
“He (Nunes) just talks the talk, he’s more concerned with protecting the Russians, does nothing just takes care of his family farm,” said de León.
Mendota Mayor Pro tem Víctor Martínez brought up the cancellation of the Temporary Protective Status (TPS) and its affect on the community’s Salvadoran residents.
De León listened intently to Martínez and responded with his sanctuary state bill, SB 54, which he introduced last year and prevents law enforcement from inquiring about an individual’s immigration status, whether they are undocumented or otherwise, or the detaining of an individual by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents, and the deputizing of local police for raids.
De León acknowledged the affects from the drought and heard remarks from councilmembers about Mendota’s continuing effort with Caltrans (California Department of Transportation) for a streetlight along Oller Street, the main street into the community of approximately 11,000 residents, mainly Latino farmworkers. He also heard the plea for improvement of the police department and additional officers, as well as the need for after-school programs to help farmworking parents.
Davena Witcher, an executive director with the Alliance for Medical Outreach and Relief (AMOR) in Fresno, brought up better and faster Internet access for those in the medical field, which could benefit rural communities.
Fresno County Democratic Party chair Michael Evans followed the state senator throughout the day, saying the mere visit by de León is huge for the Central Valley.
“It says of the attention that we desperately need to the wide variety of issues that we have; we know that Sacramento and Washington don’t give sufficient attention to the Central Valley,” said Evans, who believes the party’s endorsement spans from de León’s success in the Legislature.
“Feinstein’s gotten a little complacent; hasn’t been as responsive to her constituents as she needs to be,” added Evans.
Asked if he thought this could be another Alexandria Ocasio-Cortéz, who defeated Rep. Joe Crowley in the New York 14th district race, winning the June primary with less money and experience than her opponent:
“I think the key difference is the race in New York was a Democratic primary. The de León-Feinstein race is a statewide race in which everybody will be voting. The Republicans, if they choose to vote, are going to have to park that vote with a Democrat in this race. And, more than likely, they’ll be voting with Feinstein,” said Evans.
Comments