Lali Moheno’s leadership and legacy recognized during Women’s History Month in Tulare County

Lali Moheno, left, was one of the three female former Tulare County Supervisors – Lorie Mangine and Connie Conway - recognized on March 2 by the current board of Supervisors in honor of National Women’s History Month.

Lali Moheno was recognized by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors for her long history of public and community center in honor of National Women’s History Month.

Moheno was one of the three female former supervisors – Lorie Mangine and Connie Conway were the other two – recognized on March 2 by the current board of Supervisors in honor of National Women’s History Month.

In accepting her honor, Moheno shared a short story about how her fourth-grade teacher contributed to her trajectory.

“I have never forgotten her. She made us read in the fourth-grade novels,” said Moheno who served on the board from 2003 to 2005 after being appointed by Gov. Gray Davis.

Moheno recalls making a book report and asking her teacher to let her read the book again and make another report, adding that her teacher’s answer was ‘no’ and encourage her to read other books.

“So I read a whole bunch of books in my fourth grade and I just continued to do that,” said Moheno, adding that “the moral of the story is that in order for us to be there, we need to read tons of stuff.”

“And that’s why I remember her this morning,” Moheno said of her teacher. “And I really encourage students and everyone else to read and especially women, get with the program. Read so you can get there, too, with Amy. Thank you so much.”

One of Moheno’s greatest accomplishment is the Farmwokers Women’s Conference which she created in 2002 in memory of her mother Juanita Sáenz, a farm laborer.

“Through her efforts, thousands of Tulare County women and their families have been connected with health care and mental health services, as well as advocacy support to combat sexual harassment,” said board chairwoman Amy Shuklian of Moheno during her recognition.

In addition to the annual conference, Moheno has served her community in numerous capacities, including the Visalia Unified School District School bond committee, Association of Mexican American Educators, Tulare County Mental Health Board and the Agricultural Workers Health Initiative La Cultural Cura. She is also active in the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Mental Health Collaborative.

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH | TULARE COUNTY HISTORYToday, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors recognized the three female... Posted by Eddie Valero on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

“She has and continues to be a mentor and role model for many. She has amplified the voices of so many disenfranchised Hispanics in the valley and statewide. Thank you for all you do,” said Carlos A. Mendoza, president of the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Though no longer a sitting member of this board, Lali is constantly sought out for assisting the county and various advocacy and outreach efforts. Most recently, our outreach to farmworkers for COVID-19 testing,” Shuklian said.

“These women paved the way for others and created pathways into leadership that to this day enable others to walk in their legacy,” said Supervisor Eddie Valero of Moheno, Mangine and Conway in a social media post. “Your leadership continues to resonate through the halls of county government and imbue in the chamber.”