2020: WHEN COVID RULED MARLENA CELAYA: “There were 13 kids in one house trying to Zoom.”

Orosi High School principal Marlena Celaya, 36, went from pursuing a civil engineer career in college to become an educator. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Marlena Celaya did not anticipate being in education, here dream was being a civil engineer. While in college on a scholarship to be a civil engineer, she was asked to coach girls’ basketball where she took a liking for mentoring those young girls. She switched her major to mathematics, which was also not very common for females, specially Latinas to major in math, something that came so natural to her and a subject she loved.

She graduated at age 22 from Fresno State and got a job with Dinuba High School as a math teacher and started coaching there.

After eight years in the classroom, Celaya was encouraged to pursue being an administrator and went back to school to obtain her masters and became the high school assistant principal at age 29.

Celaya, stopped coaching when she became an administrator but it’s something, she misses the most because “I was able to mentor these girls through my love basketball and really show them their ability, not only athletically, but perseverance. And I know there’s always been a misconception that that girls shouldn’t play sports right, or especially in Latino families.”

Celaya said she wanted to go against some stereotypes and show girls that they could play sports, as well as have success in the classroom.

“I had a hard time my first year because I missed the classroom,” Celaya said. “I was able to build these relationships with students, but then I realized I could influence students in a grander level. Right. And as an assistant principal, you deal with all the bad. I dealt with expulsion suspensions, attendance issues, transferring kids to continuation. And it becomes very depressing if you just see the negative.”

“So, I made it a point. I would pray God help me be the light in this dark situation. So, some of the relationships that I still have with students are those that I expelled or suspended because I would show them that, hey, I too, was suspended my senior year. That doesn’t mean life is over,” Celaya said. “Let’s see what we can make of this and just use it as a learning experience.”

After three years as assistant principal, Celaya, 36, who was born and raised in Dinuba, became the principal at El Monte Middle School in Orosi and now is the principal at Orosi High School.

“All I knew was Dinuba, but I knew I needed to step out of the Dinuba lens to make myself a better educator and see through different lenses,” Celaya said of getting the job at the middle school where she spend two years developing great relationships with staff that allowed her to see her own weaknesses and growth from that.

Q. What were your individual/organizational goals for 2020?

“So being this is my first year as a rookie high school principal, I definitely, wanted to work on establishing relationships with the staff. We have about 120 staff members here, so I really wanted to make sure that they knew me on a personal level. I’m coming from the middle school, so they knew of me, but many of them didn’t know me personally. So being that we’re now in the pandemic, it’s been very hard because everything is through zoom. We have masks on. So, I really haven’t been able to do what I love to do most is build relationships.

“When I was middle school principal, I would be out in the quad all the time visiting classrooms. And that’s not happening now. So, we’ve shifted our goal now. Our goal is to provide the best education through distance learning for our students. We’ve done a lot of home visits. We’re working with the sheriff’s department. We have a school resource officer on campus. So, the school resource officer does home visits with us and we try to implement more positive home visits because our students in the Cutler-Orosi area have been struggling with this.

“Not only is it difficult because you have multiple students in one household. I went on one, my last home visit and there were 13 kids in one house trying to zoom. So, I asked them to get a picture. I have the picture I can share with you. It was, it definitely showed the difficult times our students are going through. So, I shared that with Staff. So, our main focus this year is to provide the best education for our students through distance learning.”

Q. When the U.S. began to hear about the coronavirus striking in China in January, what were your thoughts at that time?

“So, it’s interesting. I remember first hearing about the coronavirus when I was in México. I went to México the first weekend of February, the three-day weekend, and they had some event and people had started talking about it. And I didn’t think it was anything of a huge magnitude. So, when returning and talking to staff and we started seeing it on the news and I thought I definitely thought we would just be closed down for a week or so. I never thought it would be coming into this school year. So, it took me by huge surprise.”

Q. In March when the shelter in place became a mandate, what was your immediate thought about how that would impact you?

“I immediately remember voicing my concerns about how we would provide the students that needed face to face instruction. Our students with disabilities or students who struggle with the English language are our students who have behavior issues so at El Monte. We worked really closely with Erica González, who’s the counselor there, on creating systems of support. So, we had four advocates, parents, student advocates, and they worked with all of our most at Promise Kids. And immediately, the first thing I thought of was those students, because I knew they struggled to stay engaged in class and I knew they were going to struggle with distance learning. So, we created packets of work, but even that was not sufficient.

“We knew we needed to provide them with live instruction. So, we brainstormed. We have a really close-knit admin team here in the district. We all met one Sunday at the district office for like eight hours and we talked about our game plan moving forward. And the number one concern was our students who struggle academically. So that was our focus.”

Q. In March, what difficulties did you encounter trying to find personal protection equipment?

“So, the PPE equipment was an issue because it was on back order. And so, the N-95 masks, I remember some staff being concerned that they didn’t have the proper mask. So are our facilities director has been overseeing all of that and he’s provided plexiglass masks, disinfectant, you’ll notice like a thin residue because we fog all of our offices. So, it was on back order for a couple of weeks and we depleted what we had. And then when the big shipment came in, we were able to ensure all staff that we had everything needed. We did not have them on site unless we knew we could properly sanitize and protect them.”

Q. What changes have you been forced to take in your work to deal with shelter-in-place?

“So, the biggest change is doing everything through Zoom. So, we don’t have any more face to face meetings. We don’t have our we have very few faces to face parent meetings. We don’t visit classrooms like we used to. Prior to COVID, administrators would be out in rooms watching instruction, providing instructional strategies, suggestions, and now it’s just through Zoom. So, the majority of my time you’ll find me observing classrooms on Zoom, facilitating meetings on Zoom. And so, I’ve made it a point to just get out and my lunch and walk just to see people because I feel like I’m trapped in this office and that’s been the biggest adjustment for me.”

Q. What major event(s) that you look forward to every year did you miss because of COVID-19?

“So, the biggest thing I miss is athletics. I was a three-sport athlete and I love just watching our students. I know that sports are an outlet for many kids, especially underprivileged kids. It allows them to get out of home, be a part of a family, have a mentor and a coach, and then stay active. And so, we are working with CAF and looking to see when we would start. They’ve continued to postpone it. We were one of the first districts that started conditioning, but we also had to say, let’s stop that until after January with the new governor’s order. So, I would say the biggest thing I miss right now, that our students definitely need our sports and extracurricular.”

Q. Has a friend or family member tested positive for the coronavirus?

“Yes, my brother actually tested positive. He didn’t have any symptoms. Praise God, he was healthy, but I had been in contact with him. So, I was deemed high exposure, which meant I had to quarantine for 14 days. That was so hard. I have three kids of my own that are zooming at home. I was trying to work from home and have staff meetings. We live here in the Orosi area. So, I saw firsthand, I live in East Orosi, I saw firsthand the struggles with Internet. When you live in the country, Internet’s not very strong. So, my husband’s in education as well. So, we had five people zooming in the house and our Internet wasn’t strong enough. So that 14 days was tough. So, 10 workdays I worked from home and I definitely see the struggles that people face when they work from home. I could not be as effective working from home.”

Q. Personally, how have you changed your life? For example, no family gatherings, no movies, no travel, etc.

“So yeah, it’s been difficult. Thanksgiving, we didn’t get together. I come from a huge family and we all get together, tios, tias, grandparents, everyone gets together for Thanksgiving and Christmas. And this year we didn’t. We spent it with my immediate family. So just my kids, myself and my husband. And so, one positive that came out of that, though, was that we were able to get closer. We now do more family game nights. We’ve been more active. My daughter, who’s 13, has taken a liking to working out. So, we work out together. They built this new sportsplex park here. And because I live in the area, I bring them out and we just run around, and my boys play football. So that’s been nice.”

Q. What do you see as your greatest achievement this year?

“I would say the greatest achievement this year for Orosi High School is that we are continuing to provide quality education. So, we did not stop looking at essential standards. We took our essential standards and said we were still going to teach to those standards. If Internet was an issue, we as admin said, we’ll go deliver my devices. Any obstacle that came up for students, we were just attacking it and we wanted to eliminate all excuses when kids said they didn’t have Internet. And in the country, like I mentioned, east Orosi and they don’t have it and there was no device that we could give them. AT&T wasn’t working Verizon. We didn’t have any Internet provider out there. So, we bussed them here and we started bringing in our students with who were disengaged they weren’t able to log on bringing them on campus. So, I would say that was the greatest successes. The assistant principals, we had Mario Rodríguez and Vicky Guzmán here and they have been working. That is their major task is getting those small cohorts and working with the attendance.”

Q. What are three of your main goals for 2021?

“So, I would say the number one goal for Orosi High School staff next year is to try to close the gap, the COVID gap. So, you hear about the summer slide. We’re going to have the COVID slide. It’s going to be tremendous. And one thing at a high school is that courses build upon themselves. So, math one, you need to do well to have success in math two. So now in 2021, our goal is to look at what did we cover and 2020 to the best of our ability and what should we have covered. So, working with vertical articulation to make sure that we aren’t missing any gaps because like I told the staff here, students aren’t going to be given a COVID exempt form. When they apply to UCLA, they’re still going to be expected to know the standards, everything.

“The criteria is not going to change. So, we need to best prepare our kids who were already at a disadvantage because many of them don’t have educated parents, don’t speak English, don’t have technology, don’t have the means of helping them with classes like calculus. So that is a goal. And also, like I mentioned earlier, is just building the relationships in the culture and you read, the you hear the news, read the newspaper. Mental health is on the rise not only for students, but for adults as well. So, building that culture and the community that was here prior to COVID, that’s a huge goal for all of us here, especially the administration. We try to do little things like ice cream socials through social distancing for Thanksgiving every day that we dropped off a little goody bag for them, a little treat just to show our thankfulness. But it’s not the same. We used to have big gatherings and we’re not having that.

“And then lastly, the third goal for OHS would be to bring back our Extra-Curricular and our sports to the level that they were prior to COVID. We have a great speech and debate team. We have a great band, great sports teams. Our football team went to Valley last year, so it was we had momentum going. So, we want to continue that momentum not only academically, but also extracurricular, because our students, that is how they build the family here through extracurricular, and then we use that to motivate them in the classroom. So, without sports, it’s hard to motivate, without activities like going into speech and debate competitions, it’s really hard for us to motivate.”