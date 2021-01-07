2020: WHEN COVID RULED CONNIE HUERTA: “More than just spending time with our family”

Community resource liaison Connie Huerta has a heart for the London community she serves, connecting people with resources for the last 15 years. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

One of the things community resource liaison Connie Huerta is grateful for during the COVID-19 pandemic is that London’s community center has been able to stay open to provide services in one way or another.

The center doesn’t turn people away who are in need. And even though things are a little bit different because of the pandemic, Huerta and center staff have found alternatives to continue to provide services to the families that live in Tulare County community with a population of approximately 2,000 people.

Huerta, who was born and raised in Dinuba, has a heart for the London community and connecting people with resources for the last 15 years.

“I love doing what I do, and this is where I am at,” said Huerta, 46, who is married with seven children, all over the age of 18, and a grandmother of four.

You can say people in London knows Huerta and consider her a trusted source.

For many years because of limited funding, Huerta was the only person working at the center until recently when additional funding added some bilingual staff.

Huerta said coming from a farmworking families has been an asset as she and her staff can better connect with the community, and help their children succeed.

“And that is what we are here for,” said Huerta, adding that she wants to work as long as she can and continue to meet the needs of London’s residents.

Q. What were your individual/organizational goals for 2020?

“Our goals for 2020 was to expand our programs not only here in London, but throughout the surrounding communities, to be able to promote more of mental health awareness, you know, to the community to be able to reach more people that had, you know, provide prevention services on drugs and alcohol to young children to you know, so that was our goal is to reach more people just to continue to serve, but not just here, but the surrounding communities.”

Q. When the U.S. began to hear about the coronavirus striking in China in January, what were your thoughts at that time?

“My thoughts were, I was a little scared, I my thoughts were like, is it going to come this way or you know, sometimes we hear about things that we just think that there are other parts of the world that they will not affect the local level. So that’s what that’s what my thought was at that moment.”

Q. In March when the shelter in place became a mandate, what was your immediate thought about how that would impact you?

“My immediate thoughts were how was it going to affect the people in our communities, the people that we serve, and how were we going to help meet those needs? And right away, I started contacting food banks and different organizations. We started meeting with my employer, Proteus, to see how we were going to meet needs and what were we going to do to help meet some of the needs. Because I knew that as soon as the shelter in place was going to take place, that there was going to be a great need in our communities.”

Q. In March, what difficulties did you encounter trying to find personal protection equipment?

“You know, we didn’t really encounter too much trouble with that because our corporation, they were prepared for things like this, you know, maybe not completely, but right away they began moving the staff at admin, they began providing us with, you know, mask, with gloves, with Lysol, with just things to help, you know, protect ourselves and protect others that came into the community center.”

Q. What changes have you been forced to take in your work to deal with shelter-in-place?

“Well, the changes that have forced us to make do is that we’re not able to gather and big gatherings. And we’re so used to having, like big events throughout the year that we haven’t been able to do none of those things and also to be open for the kids to come in here, you know, and find alternatives to do. And that’s a great big change that we’ve had to do, because this is like the only place that kids can come and hang out. And now that they’re not able to do that, you know. It’s it must be hard for them, to not be able to support those kids that can’t afford like a PlayStation or games or coloring books or, they’re not able to just come here and do those things, you know? So, it must be hard, you know, for them.”

Q. What major event(s) that you look forward to every year did you miss because of COVID-19?

“Well, we missed all our summer events this year. We throughout the summer, we do a water day. We do like a health fair. We do just a bunch of fun things for the kids on weekly. We have a big movie day where kids come out. We put a big blowup screen and kids and families come out together. You know and watch a movie. So, all those events, we weren’t able to do this year. And then our big red ribbon event we weren’t able to do. I mean, we still try to do like our back to school. It was a walk through to walk through and pick up their supplies and stuff.

“But we weren’t able to just gather and just enjoy the bring families together. And that that’s kind of what we miss this year. Not doing our Thanksgiving. We do a big community Thanksgiving where we have over 300 people come. We weren’t able to do that. Our big Christmas parade has also been canceled. So, a lot of those events that brought people together, families together, we’re not able to do this here.”

Q. Has a friend or family member tested positive for the coronavirus?

“Yes, I’ve had friends, family that have tested positive for coronavirus. And the good thing is that, like, we, I’m always talking with my staff about, you know, being safe and for us being safe wherever we’re at because, you know, we come and serve the community here. And some of these people, they don’t they’re not out there like we are. Like we are out there more like, you know, going shopping, you know, up and about. Some of these people stay local, they stay home, and we have to protect them as well.”

Q. Personally, how have you changed your life?

“Oh, definitely, has changed my life. It’s made me appreciate family more than you know than before, to appreciate those things that we just took for granted. You know, just sitting together now in a park, just in a grassy area, things that, you know, we don’t have those amusement parks anymore opened up for us, the movie theater. So now it’s more about just spending time with our family and being able to sit there and appreciate that they’re still here. They’re still well, they still have their health. And, you know, we still have the opportunity to see some of our family members, you know, and I’m grateful for that because a lot of people have lost, loved ones. And you know, it’s very sad at this time for a lot of families.”

Q. What do you see as your greatest achievement this year?

“Our greatest achievement is that we have not shut down, you know, at the community center. We’re still here to serve people, we still made a way, you know, with practice in social distancing and with wearing a mask and being sanitary, we were still able to provide services. When there’s a need, we’re still able through the phone, through appointments. They’re able to still come in. They still need paperwork done. They still need help. And we’re still able to help meet those needs. You know despite of the obstacles and barriers we had to go through, we still were here to meet the needs of the community, of the people.”

Q. What are three of your main goals for 2021?

“Of our main goals for 2021 is to hopefully that this corona things, kind of the vaccine comes out and we’re able to start getting back to normal. But another goal is to help the people to get back on their feet, the people that were affected by the virus now to get back on their feet. And I believe everybody’s been affected in some way or another. But to help people to adjust, either to adjust into, you know, the new way, the new way of living or to adjust back into the way we used to be, you know, because it’s very difficult at this time.

“And to continue to serve, to continue to promote mental wellness and continue to promote prevention for the kids and alternatives and fun things that they can do, even despite of what’s going on. And if it continues to go on, just to continue to provide activities for the kids. We had them pick up certain activities throughout the year that they can do. And we still you know, continue to do that. And that’s not going to stop. That’s one of our goals, is to continue and tailor things to still, you know, make things happen despite what goes on.”