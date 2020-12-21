Migrant family received Christmas at home

This year the Migrant Education program celebrated the Hernandez Barrera family, which includes mom, Celerina Hernández (no pictured), and her children, who are students in Fresno Unified School District. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

The staff at the Fresno County Migrant Education Program didn’t let COVID-19 pandemic stop them from bringing joy to one of the families the program serves, however the annual event took a different approach to maintain the safety of the family and staff.

“This is a family tradition that we have been doing for nearly 20 years for our families in our migrant department,” said Hank Gutiérrez, deputy superintendent of the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

“We knew that we were going to make this happen this year. We weren’t’ sure what the format was going to look like,” said Gutiérrez. “We usually have a family dinner in our office and invite the family in, but we knew we were going to do this. We were not going to let this tradition go by the wayside because of the pandemic.”

This year, the program’s annual family Christmas celebration event took place on Dec. 16 outside the home of the family.

Each year the department chooses a migrant family from a different Fresno County school district to surprise them with a visit from Santa, dinner, a decorated Christmas tree and gifts sponsored by staff and community partners, including Educational Employees Credit Union, Education and Leadership Foundation and United We Lead.

“So, this is just special. To be able to bring them Christmas, to bring them a smile on their face, this is what education is all about, especially in this time,” said Gutiérrez.

This year the Migrant Education program celebrated the Hernández Barrera family, which includes mom, Celerina Hernández, and her children, who are students in Fresno Unified School District.

Hernández, 48 who works pruning almonds trees, was at work when Santa arrived. Her children, Jaime Barrera, 14, Christina Barrera, 15 and Gavino Barrera, 13 as well as their aunt Silvestra Martínez, 29, and their cousin, 5-months-old Lilivel Barrera, welcomed Santa and the migrant program staff.

“Thank you for bringing us gifts,” said Christina Barrera.

“It was a great opportunity to partner with the migrant program to bless one of our families, one of our migrant families that attend McLane High School,” Andrea Valdez, E.L. coordinator at McLane High School. “She has two younger brothers that also attend Yosemite Middle School.”

Jaime Barrera said he was “very happy because Santa Claus arrived, he gave us gifts and food.”

Christina Barrera, who is a sophomore at McLane High said she was “Happy. Thank you all for bringing us gifts and Merry Christmas to all. Many thanks.”

Valdez said it was nice to “be able to bring them some joy to them.”

“The young ladies and the young gentleman in this family are working so hard in school and they deserve a good Christmas, their family are working so hard and we wanted to bring Christmas and make it a little brighter this year,” Gutiérrez said.

Ruben V. Castillo, executive director of the Migrant Education Program, Region IV, said the program serves 7000 students throughout the year in 24 different school districts, including Fresno Unified and rural districts as well.

During the summertime they serve about 4,000 direct service migrant families as well, Castillo said.

“So, we really were looking forward to this event and we look forward to doing it in many years to come,” Gutiérrez said, adding that staff have been planning the event for two months to make sure they have gift for the different age level of the kids in the family

“And everything turned out perfect,” Gutiérrez said.