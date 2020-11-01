All Souls Day bread a tradition in Mexican southern state of Oaxaca

Artisan bakers make the bread of the dead in the municipality of Mitla in the state of Oaxaca, México.The feast of the Deceased Faithful is an intangible law in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, and its bakers apply it to perfection on the bread of the dead, which they decorate with filigree for the offering that this Nov. 1 and 2 they will place for their loved. dear deceased. Agencia EFE

Celebrating the Day of the Dead festival is an unwritten law in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, and bakers there turn out All Souls Day bread every year for the ceremony, decorating it with elegant flourishes for the Nov. 1-2 offerings that people make to their deceased loved ones.

Birds, flowers and relief images like the pyramids in the Mitla archaeological zone – the “place of the dead” in the local Nahuatl language and an iconic location in the pre-Hispanic Zapotec and Mixtec cultures – adorn the bread baked in the Mitla bakeries, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Oaxaca city.

As the Day of the Dead approaches each year, local artisans buckle down to prepare the bread and pastries and festoon it with detailed images for the celebration considered to be the most important of the year in Oaxaca.

Thousands of pieces of bread are prepared in the area in the days leading up to the celebration, many of them special requests with personalized details that, during their earthly lives, distinguished the late loved ones to whom it will be presented as an offering.

“The Day of the Dead in Oaxaca is the biggest festival (here). It’s the festival where we also remember our loved ones and have to give them offerings on the (home) altars and that’s why we have the bread,” said Wendy Quero Vásquez, the manager of one of the busiest bakeries in Mitla.

Artesanos panaderos realizan el pan de muerto en el municipio de Mitla en el estado de Oaxaca, México.

Quero said that her “boys,” as she calls her bakers, “can make any figure or design referring to people who are no longer with us. What they did, their trade, what they liked to do, and they can also do images (of the deceased) and right now that’s one of the best offerings” that people are requesting.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the bread, pastry and candy artisans to adhere to all sorts of health precautions to be able to work. They wear facemasks and work in shifts to maintain social distancing at the ovens.

It’s all done to produce the most important item placed on the altars to the dead, because it’s locally understood that every deceased person will have their own piece of bread on the altar, said Miguel Ángel Ruiz, who has been decorating bread in Mitla for 25 years and is the oldest “veteran” of the group of more than 40 decorators.

“The pieces of bread represent a person who has died. For example, there are people from families where two or three people have died, and there are pieces of bread that they place on the altar to welcome them (back into the household). That’s why people buy the bread, to offer it ... to the departed faithful,” he said.

The artisans, who decorate up to 20 pieces of bread per day in the days prior to All Souls Day, or Nov. 2, are expert craftsmen and can produce extraordinarily detailed work.

Behind it all, perhaps they know that they, too, will appreciate such pains taken on their behalf after they die, with ornately decorated pieces of bread offered up to their spirits by their surviving family members every Nov. 1-2.

“When God decides to take us with him, we’d certainly like our relatives to buy and set out a piece of bread for us, because in our traditions ... every Nov. 1, with the arrival of (the spirits) of our deceased faithful, we party with them and it’s a really nice thing,” he said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the churches in Mitla will remain closed this year to prevent the spread of the virus.

But despite these restrictions, “the custom will be maintained intact,” said Juan Carlos Martínez, adding that even though the church may be closed “we have our belief that it’s the spirits of our ancestors that visit us.”

“We have the firm belief that our relatives who have died visit us, so they must find something on the altar as offerings, the bread mainly, among other things, like fruit and flowers,” he said.

In Mitla, the ancestral cult to the Lords and to the Region of the Dead – or Mictlán – has been maintained virtually unaltered since the Zapotec culture flourished and fused with the Mixtec to enrich the cultural diversity that nowadays is expressed in Oaxaca.

Los Fieles Difuntos y su intangible ley para el pan de muerto en México

La festividad de los Fieles Difuntos es una ley intangible en el sureño estado mexicano de Oaxaca, y sus panaderos la aplican a la perfección en el pan de muerto, que decoran con filigranas para la ofrenda que este 1 y 2 de noviembre colocarán para sus seres queridos fallecidos.

Aves, flores y relieves como las hay en las pirámides de la zona arqueológica de Mitla (lugar de muertos en náhuatl) de las culturas prehispánicas zapoteca-mixteca, adornan el pan de muerto horneado en las panaderías de Mitla, a unos 60 kilómetros de Oaxaca.

Ya cercano el día de muertos, comienza el ajetreo y los artesanos trazan estos y otros detalles en sus panes de muerto para esta celebración que se considera la más importante del año para la región de Oaxaca.

Millares de piezas de pan se preparan en los días previos a la festividad, muchos de ellos solicitados con detalles personalizados que distinguieron al difunto en su vida terrenal y que son dibujados con el betún.

La festividad de los Fieles Difuntos es una ley intangible en el sureño estado mexicano de Oaxaca, y sus panaderos la aplican a la perfección en el pan de muerto, que decoran con filigranas para la ofrenda que este 1 y 2 de noviembre colocarán para sus seres queridos fallecidos.

El día de muertos en Oaxaca es la fiesta más grande de Oaxaca; es la fiesta para recordar también a nuestros seres queridos pues se les tiene que poner la ofrenda se tiene que hacer el altar y con ello pues el pan,” comentó Wendy Quero Vásquez, gerente de una de la panadería más concurridas de Mitla.

Quero asegura que sus “muchachos”, como llama a los panaderos, “pueden hacerle cualquier figura o logotipo referente a las personas que ya no están, lo que hacían, sus oficios, lo que les gustaba, también se les puede plasmar y es ahora sí que una de las mejores ofrendas.”

La pandemia obligó a estos artesanos del pan y el dulce a tomar todas las precauciones sanitarias para trabajar, no dejan el cubrebocas y se dividen en turnos para guardar la sana distancia ante los hornos.

Todo sea por cumplir con la pieza más importante del altar de muertos, porque se entiende que por cada difunto se pondrá una pieza de pan en el altar, como lo detalla en entrevista con Efe, Miguel Ángel Ruiz, que lleva 25 años decorando el pan pintado de Mitla y es el más veterano del grupo de más de 40 decoradores.

“Los panes representan a un ser que ya ha fallecido, por ejemplo, hay personas que en una familia han fallecido dos o tres personas, pues son los panes que ellos ponen en su altar para recibirlos, es por eso que las personas compran su pan para ofrecer como una ofrenda a los fieles difuntos,” cuenta.

Los artesanos, que llegan a pintar hasta una veintena de panes por día en las jornadas previas al día de los Fieles Difuntos, pueden detallar con precisión casi geométrica los dibujos únicos e irrepetibles con el betún.

En el fondo, quizá saben qué a ellos también les gustaría que cuando mueran, un de estos panes decore la ofrenda familia cuando vuelvan de visita al mundo de los vivos, el 1 y 2 de noviembre.

“Cuando Dios decida llevarnos con él, si nos gustaría que nuestros familiares compraran y nos pusieran un pan para recibirnos, porque en nuestras tradiciones, pues si está eso que cada 1 de noviembre, con la llegada de nuestros fieles difuntos, pues sí festejamos esto y es algo bonito para mí,” expresa.

Por la contingencia de la pandemia del covid-19, los panteones de la zona de Mitla, 40 kilómetros al suroeste de Oaxaca, permanecerán cerrados para evitar la propagación de contagios.

No obstante estas restricciones, la costumbre se mantiene intacta,” afirma Juan Carlos Martínez, al sostener que aunque el panteón esté cerrado, “tenemos la creencia de que es el espíritu de nuestros antepasados que nos visitan.”

“Tenemos la firme creencia de que nuestros familiares que han fallecido nos visitan, entonces deben encontrar algo en el altar como son las ofrendas, los panes principalmente, entre otros, las frutas, las flores,” anticipa.

En Mitla, el ancestral culto a los Señores y a la Región de los Muertos o Mictlán se ha mantenido inalterable desde que floreció la cultura zapoteca y se fusionó con la mixteca para enriquecer la diversidad cultural que se expresa en Oaxaca.