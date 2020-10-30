Mexican artist reinvents painting shoes for Day of the Dead

Detalle de una creación de la artista plástica Doris Arellano Manzo. Agencia EFE

Although art galleries in which to display her work are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, artist Doris Arellano Manzo is reinventing the painting of sports shoes with an eye toward México’s traditional Day of the Dead.

“Since I love painting, I can paint for you a big canvas in a small format. When I’m here with my paints and brushes I’m in heaven; an artist’s work is like being a little closed off. We go out when there are expositions when you have to show up in public or for interviews,” she said.

Living in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, she said that, as an artist, she can’t just sit around and, as she talked to EFE, she decorated the side of a tennis shoe with a dark Catrina - the female skull that is one of the icons of the Day of the Dead festivities - and later she will surround the image with multicolored flowers.

Arellano spends the days creating images for her new Day of the Dead collection on sports shoes.

“The pandemic came and this whole situation halted many things, for example expositions. And that affected us painters, right?” she told EFE.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

Because of the pandemic, artists “don’t have any way to show our work, because really at an exposition we show all our creations, all the work we produce. That’s stopped and we have to look for new ways for people to see what we’re doing,” she said.

Regarding her new work, Arellano said that she focused on the Day of the Dead because big celebrations and rituals have been suspended in Oaxaca, with no end in sight because of the coronavirus.

Ante la falta de galerías para exponer debido a la pandemia de la covid-19, la artista plástica Doris Arellano Manzo se reinventa pintando zapatillas deportivas con motivos del tradicional Día de Muertos en México. Daniel Ricardez Agencia EFE

“By doing this, I’m trying to help reinvent these deeply rooted customs, in my own way and with a great deal of respect,” she said.

She said she considers her work with the sports shoes and images of the Day of the Dead to be original and added that each shoe is unique and cannot be illustrated in the same way again. “No pair of tennis shoes is going to be the same. They’re unique because it’s all done by hand, it’s not done by machine,” she said.

During the quarantine, Doris has found her best ally in her daughter Frida, who helps her advertise her painted shoes online.

A communication sciences professional and well-acquainted with the social networks, Frida has helped to position her mother’s creations in the marketplace and they already have a dozen orders pending for the Day of the Dead.

The painter gave her daughter credit for the idea of painting the shoes. Her first attempt came last July when she decorated several pairs of shoes for Guelaguetza, the Oaxaca cultural fiesta that was suspended – in terms of in-person participation – due to the pandemic.

“Everything having to do with computers is what I do, (setting up) the Web page, all the advertising, the publicizing that’s done on the work. That’s my job,” said Frida, who participated in the interview.

She said that she and her mother spend a lot of time working together and right now they’re trying to open up things on the social networks.

“We decided to start getting into that more and publicizing the work. When the pandemic situation came, we looked at that method so that all this publicity that’s done when there’s an exposition isn’t lost,” she said.

Doris Arellano places her work within the contemporary traditionalist vein, and she has adapted to these difficult times on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The Mexican state of Oaxaca currently is classified as a high-risk area in terms of Covid-19 infection, according to the epidemiological scale used by the authorities to determine what kind of activities can be undertaken there.

That risk level in Oaxaca restricts people’s mobility in public places, including at museums and public galleries, which remain closed.

The Day of the Dead (in Spanish: Dia de Muertos) is a Mexican public holiday celebrated throughout México, and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere. The multi-day holiday - coinciding with Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, or All Saints’ Eve, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, in the Christian tradition - involves people gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and helping support their spiritual journey.

In Mexican culture, death is viewed as a natural part of the human cycle. Mexicans view it not as a day of sadness but as a day of celebration because their loved ones awaken and celebrate with them. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Artista mexicana se reinventa pintando zapatillas para el Día de Muertos

Ante la falta de galerías para exponer debido a la pandemia de la covid-19, la artista Doris Arellano Manzo se reinventa pintando zapatillas deportivas con motivos del tradicional Día de Muertos en México.

“Como me encanta pintar, te puedo pintar en un lienzo grande como en un formato pequeño; a mí, mientras me tengas aquí con mis pinturas y pinceles estoy encantada, de por sí el trabajo de una artista es un poco de encierro, salimos cuando hay exposiciones cuando hay que presentarse en público o entrevistas,” señala.

Residente en el sureño estado mexicano de Oaxaca, puntualiza que como artista no puede permanecer quieta y, mientras lo asegura, decora la parte lateral de un zapatilla deportiva con una oscura Catrina (la calavera mexicana de las festividades del Día de Muertos) para después rodearla de flores multicolores

Detalle de una creación de la artista plástica Doris Arellano Manzo. Daniel Ricardez Agencia EFE

Durante el breve lapso que toma el pincel para llegar de la paleta de colores al nuevo lienzo, Arellano va creando una de las imágenes de su nueva colección ‘Día de Muertos’ en zapatillas deportivas.

“Y bueno pues, se vino la pandemia, toda esta situación que nos detuvo en muchas circunstancias, por ejemplo exposiciones, para nosotros los pintores pues nos afectó, ¿no?,” explica en una entrevista con Efe.

Por la pandemia, los artistas “no tenemos cómo mostrar nuestro trabajo, porque realmente en una exposición mostramos toda nuestra creación, toda la obra que producimos; se detiene esto y tenemos que volver a buscar nuevas formas de que la gente vea lo que estamos haciendo.”

Sobre el tema de su nueva obra explica que tomó el Día de Muertos porque las grandes celebraciones y ritos se han suspendido en Oaxaca por una pandemia que no da tregua.

“Con esto trato de que estas costumbres de mayor arraigo en el estado se reinventen junto conmigo, a mi manera y con mucho respeto,” argumenta.

Su obra con zapatillas deportivas e imágenes de esta festividad, que se celebra el 1 y 2 de noviembre de cada año, la considera original pues, asegura, cada trazo es único e irrepetible. “Ningún par de tenis va a ser igual, son únicos porque todo es hecho a mano, no es una máquina.”

DIVULGAR LA OBRA DURANTE LA PANDEMIA

En el aislamiento, de por sí necesario para un artista, Doris Arellano ha encontrado en su hija Frida la mejor aliada para dar a conocer en el mundo virtual su nueva colección de zapatillas.

Profesional de las ciencias de la comunicación y conocedora del manejo de las redes sociales, Frida ha ayudado a posicionar el producto creativo de su madre y ya tienen una decena de pedidos con el tema de Día de Muertos.

La pintora le otorga a su hija el crédito de la idea de pintar en zapatillas. Su primera incursión fue en julio pasado cuando decoró algunos con el tema de la Guelaguetza, la fiesta cultural de Oaxaca que fue suspendida de manera presencial por la pandemia.

“Todo lo que tiene que tenga que ver con la computadora lo llevo yo, la página, toda la publicidad que se hace, la difusión que se hace sobre el trabajo, de eso me encargo,” relata Frida, presente en la entrevista.

Afirma que ya llevan bastante tiempo trabajando juntas y por ahora tratan de abrirse camino en las redes sociales.

“Decidimos empezar a meterle más a ese lado y hacer difusión de la obra, cuando se vino la situación de la pandemia buscamos esa manera de que toda esa publicidad que se hace cuando va a haber una exposición no se perdiera,” apunta.

Doris Arellano describe su obra dentro de la corriente tradicionalista contemporánea, que durante los difíciles tiempos de la pandemia se ha adecuado en sus cuentas de Instagram y de Facebook.

El estado mexicano de Oaxaca se encuentra actualmente en una clasificación de riesgo alto de contagio de la covid-19 en el semáforo epidemiológico empleado por las autoridades para determinar qué actividades pueden celebrarse en el país.

Este nivel de riesgo en Oaxaca restringe la movilidad de las personas en lugares públicos, incluidos los museos y las galerías públicas, que permanecerán cerradas.