Military, veterans strike a note with Miss Fresno County 2011

Valerie Salcedo sang the national anthem prior to the start of the 100th annual Fresno Veterans Day Parade. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Valerie Salcedo’s passion for the U.S. military and veterans runs so high that the 2011 Miss Fresno County spent more than $1,000 for a tribute gown she debuted at the Nov. 11 Fresno Veterans Day Parade.

“If I’m going all out for my veterans this year, I want to do something very special, which is create a special gown,” said Salcedo.

Salcedo, a 2005 Sunnyside High School graduate who went on to Fresno State, knew what she wanted after seeing a former Miss America sporting an Army tribute gown.

She contacted the woman to find out who designed the gown. Salcedo contacted the designer in New York City, which began a back-and-forth collaboration that included 3-hour meetings and constant communication regarding color, style and fabric.

The Fresno parade honored all five branches of the U.S. military, which made it difficult to put all five on the gown.

The finished product: A Navy blue gown studded with U.S. Air Force buttons.

“We made it very honoring and royal,” said Salcedo, who noted that the buttons and fabric were difficult to obtain. “They just don’t release Air Force buttons to anyone.”

Hope Quintero and her grandson Ansel Martínez enjoy the Veterans Day Parade. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Salcedo received the gown the Friday before the parade, where she would sing the national anthem to kick off the 100th edition of the salute to veterans.

“All I had was a sketch. I never saw the dress until it arrived on Friday,” she said. “I tried it on and fell in love with it.”

Her only worry was how people would perceive the military tribute gown. “I had never served (in the military), but I wanted to show support,” said Salcedo.

The reaction was positive, with “spectacular” the adjective used most often.

“I got a lot of great comments,” said Salcedo. “It’s a gown that turns heads because it turns heads. It’s somewhat like a uniform and still somewhat elegant.”

Salcedo, who sings the national anthem at more than 150 events annually, plans to use the tribute gown for special occasions or when she is asked to wear it.

Her love for the military and veterans came after she won the Miss Fresno County title and performed the national anthem at various events. Many of them were for veterans or military functions.

Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula speaks before the 100th annual Fresno Veterans Day Parade. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“Every time I did a veterans’ function, it was an experience I’ll never forget,” said Salcedo, a vocal and piano instructor. “There’s the comaraderie and a sense of brotherhood.

“I think there’s a connection with veterans when I sing the national anthem.”

She has taken part in the last two Honor Flights that take veterans to Washington, D.C. for a tour of the various military memorials.

“There is nothing more patriotic than going on an honor flight,” she said.

She has even gone to West Point to inquire about the school and considered enrolling “so I could work with the West Point military band.”

The Los Baños High School marching band took part in the 100th Fresno Veterans Day Parade. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Singing has been a part of Salcedo’s life since she was in elementary school. She joined the orchestra in fourth grade and learned to read music. At Kings Canyon Middle School, he had her first performance singing, dancing and acting.

“I was 12 and I distinctly remember being in the gym and I knew this is what I wanted to do the rest of my life,” she said.

However, she ran into an obstacle: “I wasn’t a strong singer. I could read music, but my voice was not that strong.”

At Fresno State she focused on building her singing voice.

Her freshman year, her music teacher asked her to join the opera. Salcedo was reluctant to do so, until she learned her grade would be lowered otherwise.

Waiting backstage and hearing the soprano perform, Salcedo changed her tune.

“I wanted to do Broadway and more pop music. I didn’t want to do opera,” she said. “I fell in love with opera. I studied music in different languages. I love it. I didn’t think I’d be a classical singer.”

Country’s largest Veterans Day Parade

Marine veteran Larry Flores joined the military straight out of Madera High School in 1969 and soon found himself in boot camp with “70 Mexicans and 10 Anglos.”

On Veterans Day, the 69-year-old, IRS Center employee was all decked out in camouflage as leader of the VFW Post 8900 honor guard.

“Veterans should be celebrated every day,” said Flores, the only one of six brothers who joined the military. “There should be a day off with pay where all the people help out by going to the VA hospital and volunteer.”

U.S. Marine veteran Larry Flores leads the VFW Post 8900 honor guard at the 100th annual Fresno Veterans Day Parade, the largest in the country. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Flores earned his A.A. degree at Fresno City College and attended Fresno State but did not obtain a degree there. He worked as a supervisor at the IRS Center for 20 years.

Flores spoke minutes before the start of the Fresno Veterans Day Parade.

“This is to honor the fallen veterans, and the veterans who went into combat,” said Flores, who spends his time as the lead vocalist for the Larry Flores Band, which plays mostly Tejano music but can cover other genres.

Elected officials like Congressman Jim Costa, Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, and, Fresno City Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Paul Caprioglio spoke before the parade began at 11:11 a.m. in front of Fresno City Hall.

A member of the Duncan Polytechnical High School Air Force JROTC yells out instructions during the 100th Fresno Veterans Day Parade. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“We can never, ever say ‘thank you’ enough to the veterans,” said Costa. “They reflect the values that have always been what America has sought to seek from those who have served the nation.”

Arámbula, who wore the boots his veteran grandfather-in-law had used, said the Fresno celebration was special.

“We are extremely grateful that a century ago our ancestors decided to recognize and celebrate veterans,” said Arámbula.

Marine veteran Dan Payne, the parade organizer, said this year’s parade boasted more than 250 entries. That was more than last year’s 137 entries.

“Las Vegas said they were going to beat us last year,” said Payne. “They don’t have a snowball’s chance of touching us this year!”

The parade – which featured marching bands, various veterans organizations, elected officials, and plenty of military vehicles – was broadcast on the Armed Forces Network to more than 72 million potential viewers.

The parade took three hours to wind its way through downtown Fresno.