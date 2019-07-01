Miss Calfornia Competition 2019

Miss Culver City Eileen Kim won the Miss California 2019 title Saturday night at the Saroyan Theatre. Miss California 2018 MacKenzie Freed helps with the crown.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miss California 2019 finalists -- Elizabeth Sartuche, Jazmín Avalos, Molly Crawford, Eileen Kim and Jane Kennedy -- wave to the audience after a final conversation.
Miss University Heights Elizabeth Sartuche answers an on-stage question while Jessa Carmack holds the mic.
Miss High Desert Sarah Dahdouh answers an on-stage question while Jessa Carmack holds the mic.
Miss Orange Coast Molly Crawford answers an on-stage question while Jessa Carmack holds the mic.
Miss Anaheim Jazmín Ávalos answers an on-stage question while Jessa Carmack holds the mic.
Miss Culver City Eileen Kim answers an on-stage question while Jessa Carmack holds the mic.
Miss Marin County Jane Kennedy answers an on-stage question while Jessa Carmack holds the mic.
Miss Los Angeles County Brandee Mills answers an on-stage question while Jessa Carmack holds the mic.
Miss Marin County Jane Kennedy participates in the Miss California final 12 evening gown competition.
Miss Santa Clara Sydney Johnson participates in the Miss California final 12 evening gown competition.
Miss Sierra Nevada Shalei Heflin participates in the Miss California final 12 evening gown competition.
Miss Orange Coast Molly Crawford participates in the Miss California final 12 evening gown competition.
Miss Placentia Ashley Nelson participates in the Miss California final 12 evening gown competition.
Miss Anaheim Jazmín Ávalos takes part in the top 12 evening wear competition.
Miss Culver City Eileen Kim participates in the Miss California final 12 evening gown competition.
Miss University Heights Elizabeth Sartuche participates in the Miss California final 12 evening gown competition.
Miss Anaheim Hills Valerie Alcaráz participates in the Miss California final 12 evening gown competition.
Miss University Heights Elizabeth Sartuche takes part in the top 12 evening wear competition.
Miss Orange County Katherine Reaves takes part in the top 12 evening wear competition.
Miss University Heights Elizabeth Sartuche was third runner-up in the Miss California 2019 pageant.
Miss Orange County Katherine Reaves won the academic award at the Miss California 2019 pageant.
Miss Orange Coast Molly Crawford finished second runner-up in the Miss California 2019 pageant.
Miss California 2018 MacKenzie Freed was joined by her parents and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin on stage at the Saroyan Theatre for her farewell.
Miss Capitol City Sacarmento Marissa Honey-Plata was reocgnized for raising $,4220 for the Children's Miracle Network.
Miss Culver City Eileen Kim won the Miss California 2019 title Saturday night at the Saroyan Theatre. Miss Caliornia 2018 MacKenzie Freed helps with the sash.
Miss Anaheim Jazmín Ávalos was fourth runner-up in the Miss California 2019 pageant.
Miss California 2019 Eileen Kim waves to the Saroyan Theatre audience after winning the title Saturday night.
Miss Marin County Jane Kennedy won the community service award at the Miss California 2019 pageant.
Miss Marin County Jane Kennedy reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Santa Clara Sydney Johnson reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Anaheim Hills Valerie Alcaráz reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Placentia Ashley Nelson reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Orange County Katherine Reaves sang the aria 'La Traviata' during the top 12 talent competition.
Miss Santa Clara Sydney Johnson reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Orange Coast Molly Crawford reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss University Heights Elizabeth Sartuche reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Anaheim Jazmín Avalos reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss University Heights Elizabeth Sartuche reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Orange County Katherine Reaves reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Los Angeles County Brandee Mills reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss Sierra Nevada Shalei Heflin reacts after being named to the Miss California 2019 final 12.
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin sang the aria ‘Quando me’n vo’ during the Miss California 2019 pageant at the Saroyan Theatre.
Miss California 2019 Eileen Kim played Tchaikovsky’s ‘Violin Concerto Third Movement’ for her talent.
Miss California 2019 Eileen Kim played Tchaikovsky’s ‘Violin Concerto Third Movement’ for her talent.
Miss High Desert Sarah Dahdouh sang ‘On My Own’ from the musical ‘Les Misérables’ for her talent during the top 12 competition.
Miss Marin County Jane Kennedy sings ‘The Impossible Dream’ during the top 12 talent competition.
Miss California 2019 Eileen Kim laughs after playing Tchaikovsky’s ‘Violin Concerto Third Movement’ for her talent.
Miss Anaheim Hills Valerie Alcaráz sings ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ during the top 12 talent competition.
Miss Los Angeles County Brandee Mills takes part in the top 12 evening wear competition.
Miss Santa Clara County Sydney Johnson sang Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin on a Prayer’ during the top 12 talent competition.
Miss Sierra Nevada Shalei Heflin played Claude Debussy’s ‘Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum’ (Children’s Corner Suite) on the piano during the top 12 talent competition.
Miss Orange Coast Molly Crawford performed a jazz dance to Queen’s ‘I Don’t Want to Stop at All’ during the top 12 talent competition.
Miss Anaheim Jazmín Avalos sang ‘Astonishing’ from the musical ‘Wicked’ during the top 12 talent competition.
Miss University Heights Elizabeth Sartuche played ‘Explosion’ on the flute during the top 12 talent competition.
Miss Los Angeles County Brandee Mills performed an acrobatic dance to ‘My Shot’ from the musical ‘Hamilton’ during the top 12 talent competition.
