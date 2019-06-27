Jazmín Avalos dazzles in evening wear, Miss Culver City sizzles on violin

Miss Anaheim Jazmín Ávalos sported a white gown during the evening wear competition. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

The Miss California 2019 judges found classical violin music and an elegant white evening gown to their liking on the second and final day of the preliminary competition Thursday evening at the Saroyan Theatre.

Miss Culver City Eileen Kim wowed the audience with her violin playing to earn the preliminary talent award. Talent counts for 50 percent of the preliminary contest.

Miss Anaheim Jazmín Ávalos, a final 16 competitor last year, won the preliminary evening gown/social impact initiative statement in a revamped competition that no longer features the swimsuit portion.

Miss Culver City Eileen Kim breaks into a giant smile after playing the classical violin during the preliminary talent competition.

Miss Anaheim Hills Valerie Alcaráz had a scare when she tripped and fell during the evening wear competition, but laughed it off as she got back on her feet and continued.

The Miss California field includes Miss Capitol City Sacramento Marissa Honey-Plata, Miss Desert Southland Cristina Bequer, Miss Merced County Gaby Muro, Miss San Joaquín County Ambrosia Lobo, and, Miss Silicon Valley Alyssa Vásquez.

The field of 41 Miss California hopefuls will be whittled down to 12 at Saturday’s final, which starts at 4:30 p.m. From the dozen finalists, seven will proceed to the next level where two more contestants will be pared to come up with a final five.

Friday (June 28), the Miss California’s Outstanding Teen competition will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Saroyan Theatre. The field includes Miss Canyon Hills Savannah Jiménez, Miss High Desert Sophie Nessary, and, Miss San Joaquín County Anahi Rodríguez.