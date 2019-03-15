Miss Fresno County 2019 / Fresno / March 9, 2019

Miss Fresno County 2019 Marion Carpenter reacts as the crown is placed on her head by Miss Fresno County 2018 Kindle Lynn Cowger with help from Miss California 2018 Mackenzie Freed and Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2018 Rachel Axt at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Marion Carpenter was crowned Miss Fresno County 2019 at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2018 Rachel Axt places the crown on her successor, Karlie Stemler.
Karlie Stemler won the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 title.
Karlie Stemler won the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 title.
Karlie Stemler won the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 title.
Miss Fresno County contestants at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants react after Blaire Bostwick’s name is called as the first runner-up at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants react after Blaire Bostwick’s name is called as the first runner-up at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Blaire Bostwick (right) was first runner-up at the Miss Fresno County pageant held March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants react after Lauren Herring’s name is called as Miss City of Fresno 2019 at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants Amy Bishop and Kara Duran react after Lauren Herring’s name is called as Miss City of Fresno 2019 at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants Amy Bishop and Shouna Vang react after Lauren Herring was crowned Miss City of Fresno 2019 at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants react after Marion Carpenter’s name is called as the winner at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County contestants Jessica Cooke and Amy Bishop react after Marion Carpenter’s name is called as the winner at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant was held on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss City of Fresno 2019 Lauren Herring pose for a photo with Miss Fresno County 2018 Kindle Lynn Cowger at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County 2011 Valerie Salcedo takes a selfie with Miss Fresno County 2019 Marion Carpenter at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 Karlie Stemler, Miss Fresno County 2019 Marion Carpenter and Miss City of Fresno 2019 Lauren Herring pose for a photo at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 Karlie Stemler pose for a photo with contestants in the 2019 Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 Karlie Stemler pose for a photo with Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2018 Rachel Axt at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County 2019 Marion Carpenter and Miss City of Fresno 2019 Lauren Herring pose for a photo at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County 2019 Marion Carpenter and Miss City of Fresno 2019 Lauren Herring pose for a photo with Miss California 2018 Mackenzie Freed at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Kindle Lynn Cowger, Miss Fresno County 2018, sings the national anthem at the March 9 Miss Fresno County Pageant.
Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant was held on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Contestants in the 2019 Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen Pageant perform a group dance at the March 9 event.
Contestants in the 2019 Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen Pageant perform a group dance at the March 9 event.
Contestants in the 2019 Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen Pageant perform a group dance at the March 9 event.
Miss Fresno County candidate Blaire Bostwick takes part in an opening dance March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidate Jessica Cooke takes part in an opening dance March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidate Kara Durán takes part in an opening dance March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidates take part in an opening dance March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2018 Rachel Axt and Miss Fresno County 2018 Kindle Lynn Cowger participated in the 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Jeff Merrill and Miss Fresno County 2011 Valerie Salcedo served as emcees for the 2019 Miss Fresno County Pageant March 9 in Fresno.
Fresno Clovis 2019 Central Valley princesses during the Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Fresno Clovis 2019 Central Valley Princess during the Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Tyler Lester, one of the five judges of the Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Ashley Bowers, one of the five judges of the Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Francis Rodgers, one of the five judges of the Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Loretta Hicks, one of the five judges of the Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Kyle Joseph Telles, one of the five judges of the Miss Fresno County 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Contestants in the 2019 Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen Pageant participate in the physical fitness competition at the March 9 event.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 Karlie Stemler participates in the physical fitness competition at the March 9 event.
Jennifer Beaton participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Faith González participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2018 Rachel Axt participated in the 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidate Jessica Cooke during the on-stage question competition March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County 2019 Marion Carpenter during the on-stage question competition March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidate Amy Bishop during the on-stage question competition March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidate Blaire Bostwick during the on-stage question competition March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss City of Fresno 2019 Lauren Herring during the on-stage question competition March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidate Kara Durán during the on-stage question competition March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidate Zoe Lark during the on-stage question competition March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County candidate Shouna Vang during the on-stage question competition March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Allee Her played the violin in the talent competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Jennifer Beaton did a traditional Tahitian Dance to the song ‘Otea Ropu’ in the talent competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Jocelyn Vang did a standup comedy in the talent competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Faith González did a lyrical dance in the talent competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 Karlie Stemler sang ‘In My Dreams’ in the talent competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Miss Fresno County contestant Jessica Cooke performs a jazz dance for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Miss Fresno County 2019 Marion Carpenter sang ‘Part Of Your World’ for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Miss Fresno County contestant Amy Bishop performs aerial acrobatics for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Miss Fresno County contestant Blaire Bostwick sang ‘How Great Thou Art’ for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Miss City of Fresno 2019 Lauren Herring performs a jazz dance for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Miss Fresno County contestant Kara Durán performs a lyrical dance for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Miss Fresno County contestant Kara Durán performs a lyrical dance for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Miss Fresno County contestant Zoe Lark sang ‘Mama Mia’ for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Miss Fresno County contestant Shoana Vang performs a traditional/fusion Hmong dance for her talent at the March 9 pageant.
Allee Her participates in the evening gown and onstage question competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Jennifer Beaton participates in the evening gown and onstage question competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Jocelyn Vang participates in the evening gown and onstage question competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Faith González participates in the evening gown and onstage question competition of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2019 Karlie Stemler participates in the evening gown and onstage question competition at the March 9 event.
Jessica Cooke participates in the evening gown competition of the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Miss Fresno County 2019 Marion Carpenter participates in the evening gown competition of the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Amy Bishop participates in the evening gown competition of the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Blaire Bostwick participates in the evening gown competition of the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Miss City of Fresno 2019 Lauren Herring participates in the evening gown competition of the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Kara Durán participates in the evening gown competition of the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Zoe Lark participates in the evening gown competition of the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Shouna Vang participates in the evening gown competition of the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Miss California 2018 Mackenzie Freed made an appearance at the Miss Fresno County pageant.
Emcees Jeff Merrill and Miss Fresno County 2011 Valerie Salcedo with Marie V Theurich, executive director for the 2019 Miss Fresno County Pageant on March 9 in Fresno.
Miss Fresno County 2018 Kindle Lynn Cowger participated in the 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2018 Rachel Axt and Miss Fresno County 2018 Kindle Lynn Cowger participated in the 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2018 Rachel Axt made her farewell appearance at the 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County 2018 Kindle Lynn Cowger made her farewell appearance at the 2019 pageant on March 9 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Jeff Merrill and Miss Fresno County 2011 Valerie Salcedo served as emcees for the 2019 Miss Fresno County Pageant March 9 in Fresno.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen 2018 Rachel Nichole Axt with contestant Jocelyn Vang who was name Miss Congeniality.
Miss Fresno County 2018 Kindle Lynn Cowger with contestant Blaire Bostwick who was name Miss Congeniality.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen contestants at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen contestants react after Karlie Stemler’s name is called as the winner at the March 9 pageant at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
