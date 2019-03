2019 Miss Fresno County Pageant - March 9

March 10, 2019

Marion Carpenter is Miss Fresno County 2019, Lauren Herring is Miss City of Fresno 2019 and Karlie Stemler is Miss Fresno County's Outstanding Teen 2019. This is the first year the title of Miss City of Fresno has been awarded by the organization.