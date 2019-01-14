Best of 2018 / Juan Esparza Loera

Relampago del Cielo Grupo Folklórico from Santa Ana performed dances from Nayarit during opening night of the Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase concert March 23 at the Warnors Theatre.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miss America Cara Mund and Miss California 2017 Jillian Smith place the crown on Miss California 2018 Mackenzie Freed Friday night (June 30, 2018) at the Saroyan Theatre. This was the third try at the title by the 23-year-old Lodi resident.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Central High School principal Robert Pérez snaps a selfie with the large school winning team at the Principal’s Lip Sync 2018 competition at Clovis West High School on April 14. Central won last year also.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alejandra Tejeda gets hooded at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alex Banda walks on the Selland Arena flloor during the 2018 Fresno City College graduation ceremony on May 18.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Marina’s Miguel Jiménez heads toward Panamint Springs during the 2017 STYR Labs Badwater 135. He dropped out at mile 116 due to a groin injury.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Francisco Ibarra Aguilar became a U.S. citizen at the age of 88. The Lemoore resident is originally from La Piedad, Michoacán, México.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
David Preciado, consul general for México in Fresno, led the ‘Grito de Dolores’ during the Mexican Independence Day celebration Sept. 13 at Peoples Church.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ryan Montgomery of Utah broke into a dance at the 52-mile mark of the 2018 Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno High School principal Brian Wells performs at the Principal’s Lip Sync 2018 competition at Clovis West High School on April 14. Fresno High won the small school category.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen contestants Maya Sosa, Zoe Lark and Rachel Nichole Axt react after Axt’s name is called as the winner at the March 17 pageant at the Tower Theatre.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The Orosi High School girls soccer team celebrates its Central Section Division V championship following a 1-0 home win against Sierra Pacific on Feb. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Joe Corrales joined a pro-DACA group in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno to call for a clean Dream Act on Dec. 20.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
University High School senior Miranda Lara and her teammates cheer their honors teammates during the Super Quiz.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Hubaldo Figueroa of Firebaugh carries the California flag as riders arrive at the Half-Way Store on July 30 during the Joaquín Murrieta Horse Pilgrimage.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The Raiderettes provided hair-raising entertainment at the Dec. 24 game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos in what
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Freshman Jaqueline Duarte of Chino Hills chases eventual girls’ 1,600-meter champion Maddy Denner. Denner won in 5:42.77, ahead of Olivia O’Keefe (4:43.69) and Duarte (4:44.87). Saugus High senior Mariah Castillo was seventh in 4:49.34.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Reedley’s Julia Johnson Soria competes in a race at Fresno’s Woodward Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miss City of Orange Eileen Kim reacts after playing a classical on the violin for her talent in the preliminaries of the Miss California Pageant June 27 at the Saroyan Theatre.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
This was the last year for the swimsuit competition at the Miss California Pageant.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miss Kings County Sophia Medina performs a folkloric dance from Sinaloa during the talent competition at the June 28 preliminaries of the Miss California Pageant.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miss Los Ángeles County Caelin Nieto grew up thinking something was wrong with her and discovered recently she has Asperger’s Syndrome, which qualifies her as a high-functioning austism. She sang ‘Skyfall’ for her talent June 28 at the Miss California Pageant.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Miss Los Ángeles County Caelin Nieto was third runner-up in the Miss California Pageant on June 30. She won a $4,000 scholarship. She is from Merced.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico y Marimba de Fresno performed dances from Nayarit Central at the Ojos de Juventud Community Folklórico Show at Fresno State’s Satellite Student Union on June 23.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Amy Costa of Florida runs toward Stovepipe Wells during the 2018 Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Brenda Guajardo of Texas flies down the descent into Panamint Valley during the 2018 Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Brenda Guajardo of Texas heads toward Lone Pine during the 2018 Badwater 135.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The youngest of the Hermanos Escamilla clan gets into the act during the ‘Jaripeo Sin Fronteras’ concert at the Save Mart Center.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Pepe Aguilar headlined the Sept. 2 ‘Jaripeo Sin Fronteras’ concert at the Save Mart Center.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Two men take part in a hot-dog racing promotion between innings of the PCL playoff game at Chukchansi Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Grizzlies’ Nick Tanielu slides ahead of the tag at home plate for the home team’s first run of the eviening in the fifth inning against the Memphis Redbirds. Fresno lost, 10-4.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand throws out the ceremonial first pitch in the Pacific Conference Championship series Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Teocalli Cultural Academy performed at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graciela Beltrán was the featured performer at the Mexican Independence Day celebration hosted by the Mexican Consulate at Peoples Church on Sept. 13.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
José Ramírez looks down at super lightweight opponent Antonio Orozco after knocking him down during his successful defense of the WBC world title Sept. 14 at the Save Mart Center. Ramírez improved to 23-0; Orozco dropped to 27-1.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Silva López, a central figure in the battle against the United Farm Workers and the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board, hugs a Gerawan worker after the vote taken in 2013 was finally counted. The workers won, 1,098-197.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Twenty-seven pairs of shoes hang on a fence at Fort Washington Elementary School where Gavin Gladding was an administrator.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Nueva Antequera from Los Ángeles performs the popular ‘Flor de Piña’ from San Juan Baustista Tuxtepec in the Alto Papaloapán region during the Sept. 23 Guelaguetza California 2018 at Calwa Park.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A dancer with Ballet Folkórico Nueva Antequera leaps in the air duirng a performance of ‘Danza de la Pluma’ from the Central Valleys during the Guelaguetza California 2018 at Calwa Park on Sunday.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sonia Santana performed with La Marcha of Bakersfield during the Sept. 28 musical tribute to Selena in the season finale of Friday Nights at Plaza Paz at Arte Américas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
State Senate candidate Melissa Hurtado pets the dog of Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula during the opening of her campaign office in the Tower District on Oct. 6. Hurtado went on defeat a Republican incumbent in the 14th state Senate District.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sen. Dianne Feinstein makes a point during her Oct. 12 visit with The Fresno Bee editorial board. She spoke on issues ranging from immigration to national budget to the political climate in Washington, D.C.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Los Niños Azteca performed their fall show on Oct. 14.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ashly Alberti of Dinuba shows her joy during the Hell of a Half Marathon in Bakersfield.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Los Danzantes de Aztlán performed at the fourth annual Feria de la Educación activities Oct. 20 at Fresno State.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A folkloric dancer took part in a Day of the Dead celebration hosted by Arte Américas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
CJ Albertson takes a break after he broke the Two Cities Marathon record.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Begered Ghazi paces the Clovis Half-Marathon alongside Runak Ghazi and Erica Hurtado.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno FC forward Qudus Lawal trips over the ball.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Stockdale High senior Marcus Mota (No. 3932) successfully defended his Division I title with a time of 15:25.9. Paso Robles High took the team title, followed by Clovis North.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno City College sophomore midfielder Justyne Sánchez makes a pass in a 1-0 playoff loss Nov. 17 to West Valley College.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado applauds during the swearing-in ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A young girl with Grupo Folklórico Mizajaoa performs during the celebration by the St. Joachim Catholic Parish in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com