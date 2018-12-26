THEY SAID IT • ELLOS LO DIJERON
José Andrés (Twitter): “All my beautiful hardworking people of the federal government, come to any of my places with your families at the bar between 2-5 p.m. for a free sandwich. Everyday until back to work!” / “Todas mis hermosas personas trabajadoras del gobierno federal, vengan a cualquiera de mis lugares con sus familias en el bar entre las 2 p.m. y las 5 p.m. para un sándwich gratis. ¡Todos los días hasta volver al trabajo!
Virginia Limongi (Twitter): “I listen to everything! But I confess that vallenato (music) fires up my soul.” / “Yo escucho de todo! Pero confieso que el vallenato enciende mi alma.”
HAPPY BIRTTHDAY • ¡FELIZ CUMLPLEAÑOS!
43: Paz Vega (Jan. 2, 1976)
The actress, born in Sevilla, Spain, was a television star before working in movies. Her big break in Hollywood came with ‘Spanglish.’ She was worked on ‘Cat Run,’ ‘I’m So Excited’ and ‘The Spirit.’/ La actriz, nacida en Sevilla, España, fue estrella de televisión antes de trabajar en el cine. Su gran lanzamiento a la fama en Hollywood fue con ‘Spanglish.’ Ella ha trabajado en ‘Cat Run,’ ‘I’m So Excited’ y ‘The Spirit.’
SPORTS • DEPORTES
Ángel Zaldivar
The 24-year-old forward, who has played for Chivas and lower-division Coras, has signed on to play with Liga MX club Monterrey. “I came here to do things right, to make the fans happy and I'm committed to leaving it all out on the field,” said Zaldivar, who scored 21 goals in 110 appearances with Chivas. He joins a squad that already boasts top-notch players like Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori and Colombians Aviles Hurtado and Dorlan Pabón. / El delantero de 24 años, que jugó para Chivas y Coras de división inferior, se unió para jugar con el club de la Liga MX Monterrey. “Vine aquí para hacer las cosas bien, para hacer felices a los fanáticos y estoy comprometido a dejarlo todo en el campo,” dijo Zaldivar, quien anotó 21 goles en 110 partidos con Chivas. Se une a un equipo que ya cuenta con jugadores de primera categoría como el delantero argentino Rogelio Funes Mori y los colombianos Aviles Hurtado y Dorlan Pabón.
AT THE MOVIES • EN EL CINE
This weekend / Este fin de semana: ‘Escape Room,’ ‘Great Great Great’
Comments