THEY SAID IT • ELLOS LO DIJERON
Marco Antonio Solís (Twitter): “True life always begins with a single word brought into action. His name is SORRY.” / “La vida verdadera siempre comienza con una sola palabra llevada a la acción. Se llama PERDÓN.”
Antonio Sabáto Jr. (Twitter): “There is voter fraud all over California, that is the only way the Democrats know how to win. Never forget it!!” / “Hay fraude de votantes en toda California, esa es la única manera en que los demócratas saben cómo ganar. ¡¡Nunca lo olvides!!"
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! • ¡FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS!
81: Héctor Elizondo (Dec. 22, 1936)
Born in New York City, he was discovered by an agent at the age of 10 and since 1970 has been in over 80 movies and TV-movies. Has worked on ‘Valentine’s Day,’ ‘Cane’ and ‘Love In the Time of Cholera.’/ Nacido en la Ciudad de Nueva York, él fue descubierto a los 10 años de edad y desde 1970 ha estado en más de 80 películas de cine y para la televisión. Ha participado en ‘Valentine’s Day,’ ‘Cane’ y ‘Love in the Time of Cholera.’
SPORTS • DEPORTES
Sebastián ‘El Loco’ Abreu
At the age of 42, the Uruguayan striker has signed on with his 28th club. Abreu signed with Río Branco, a fourth-division club in the Brazilian league. It marks a world record for most clubs played on as a professional. This will be his sixth Brazilian club following stints with Figueirense, Botafogo, Gremio and Bangú. He played for his national team at the 2010 World Cup. / A la edad de 42 años, el atacante uruguayo ha firmado con su club número 28. Abreu firmó con Río Branco, un club de cuarta división en la liga brasileña. Marca un récord mundial para la mayoría de los clubes jugados como profesional. Este será su sexto club brasileño después de temporadas con Figueirense, Botafogo, Gremio y Bangú. Jugó para su equipo nacional en la Copa Mundial 2010.
AT THE MOVIES • EN EL CINE
This weekend / Este fin de semana: ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Bumblebee,’ ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ ‘Second Act’
