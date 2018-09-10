Movida: THEY SAID IT ELLOS LO DIJERON

THEY SAID IT • ELLOS LO DIJERON
Juanes (Twitter): “I've dreamed since I was little about music, I’ve been doing it all my life. To stop dreaming is to be a dead man ... that’s why you should never stop believing, even in the worst moments, because that is what will bring us back afloat.” / “He soñado desde pequeño con la música, lo estoy hacienda toda mi vida. Dejar de sonar es ser hombre muerto … por eso nunca hay que dejar de creer, ni en los peores momentos, pues es lo que nos va a sacar de nuevo a flote.”
Sebastián Rulli (Twitter): “Don’t live to work, work to travel and travel to live.” / “No vivas para trabajar, trabaja para viajar y viaja para vivir.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY • ¡FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS!
78: Raquel Welch (Sept. 5, 1940)
Born Chicago to parents from Bolivia (he was an aeronautical engineer), she moved to California when she was 2 years old and started winning beauty titles as a teenager. Raquel gained attention for her role in the 1966 sci-fi movie ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and the 1966 film ‘One Million Years B.C.’ She won a Golden Globe Award in 1974 for ‘The Three Musketeers.’ / Nacida en Chicago de padres de Bolivia (era ingeniero aeronáutico), se mudó a California cuando tenía dos años y comenzó a ganar títulos de belleza cuando era adolescente. Raquel ganó atención por su papel en la película de ciencia ficción de 1966 'Fantastic Voyage' y en la película de 1966 ‘One Million Years B.C.’ Ella ganó un Globo de Oro en 1974 por ‘The Three Musketeers.’
SPORTS • DEPORTES
Manu Ginóbili
The four-time NBA champion announced his retirement last year from the San Antonio Spurs following a 23-year professional career that also saw him win a EuroLeague championship and an Olympic gold medal for his native Argentina. Ginóbili, 41, played 16 seasons with the Spurs. / El cuatro veces campeón de la NBA anunció su retiro el año pasado de los San Antonio Spurs después de una carrera profesional de 23 años que también lo llevó a ganar un campeonato de la EuroLiga y una medalla de oro olímpica para su Argentina natal. Ginóbili, de 41 años, jugó 16 temporadas con los Spurs.
AT THE MOVIES • EN EL CINE
This weekend / Este fin de semana: ‘The Nun,’ ‘Peppermint,’ ‘The Apparition.’
