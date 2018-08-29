Movida: THEY SAID IT ELLOS LO DIJERON

THEY SAID IT • ELLOS LO DIJERON
Becky G (Agencia EFE): “There are many young people in this world who want to change things, who want to make a difference. But they treat them differently, treat them like they are children and can not.” / “Hay muchos jóvenes en este mundo que quieren cambiar las cosas, que quieren marcar la diferencia. Pero les tratan diferente, les tratan como que son niños y no pueden.”
Carlos Vives (Agencia EFE): “I vote against corruption because it has been a tragedy for my country, it has taken away the opportunity for many generations of humble Colombian families to have a better quality of life: better education, better health and better opportunities.” / “Yo voto contra la corrupción porque ha sido una tragedia para mi país, le ha quitado la oportunidad a muchas generaciones de familias humildes colombianas de tener una mejor calidad de vida: mejor educación, mejor salud y mejores oportunidades.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! • ¡FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS!
46: Alicia Villarreal (Aug. 31, 1971)
The singer gained popularity as the lead singer of the band Límite in the late 90s. She then started her solo career and married Cruz Martínez from the Kumbia Kings./ La cantante obtuvo la fama como la vocalista del grupo Límite en a finales de los años noventa. Ella después inició su carrera como solitas y se casó con Cruz Martínez de los Kumbia Kings.
SPORTS • DEPORTES
Kendrys Morales
The Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman/designated hitter smacked a home run Sunday against Philadelphia, giving him a home run in seven consecutive games. He now has 21 home runs on the season. The 35-year-old Morales, a Cuban, has played for five Major League teams. / El primer base/bateador designado de los Toronto Blue Jays bateó un jonrón el domingo contra Philadelphia, dándole un jonrón en siete juegos consecutivos. Ahora tiene 21 jonrones en la temporada. Morales, un cubano de 35 años, ha jugado para cinco equipos de las Grandes Ligas.
AT THE MOVIES • EN EL CINE
This weekend / Este fin de semana: ‘Kin,’ ‘Operation Finale,’ ‘Ya Veremos’
