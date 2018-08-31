Juan Felipe Herrera has one recommended reading at his former stomping grounds, Fresno State

Who better to headline your book club than the U.S. Poet Laureate Emeritus?
Juan Felipe Herrera showed up as guest for a “cilantro-filled” Fresno State Chicano Alumni Book Club last Wednesday (Aug. 22).
Herrera did not disappoint with an energetic talk that evolved into a rally, a plática in English and Spanish, motivational shouts and uplifting messages. About 20 showed up for the 2-hour meeting at the Smittcamp Alumni House.
After giving away several books, answering questions on his many travels, taking time to sign many of his books and posing for photos, Herrera, 69, who taught Chicano Latin American Studies at Fresno State from 1999 to 2003, spoke of one book that he would recommend.
“I would recommend to them a book coming out by Aida Salazar. It’s called ‘The Moon Within.’ It’s a brand new book about to be out in the stores. It’s published by the same group who published the ‘Harry Potter’ books,” said Herrera.
“It’s a good break for one of our Latina writers. It’s written in poetry.”
Book club president and the evening’s host, Manuel Olguin, shared his own selections.
“All of his (Herrera’s) poetry is fantastic. He’s been with us many years even when he was faculty right here on campus,” said Olguín.
“Our books are suggested by members and other people: Tim Z (Hernández), we have two of his books. We like Dr. Manuel Peña, ‘Where the Ox Does Not Plow,’ and we have ‘Lotería’ by Mario Alberto Zambrano and ‘Caramela’ by (Sandra) Cisneros.”
Herrera was appointed U.S. Poet Laureate in 2012.
Born in Fowler, about 10 miles south of Fresno, he’s authored numerous works on poetry on the Chicano movement. Herrera attended the University of California, Los Angeles, Stanford University and University of Iowa.
“Juan Felipe is fantastic. We have a long history with him in promoting literacy in the Valley. It’s great to have him back with us,” said Olguín.
“It felt great. I always enjoy hanging out with them. They asked some really good questions,” added Herrera.
Olguín said the club is open to everyone, whether they have attended Fresno State or not, and there’s no fee.
