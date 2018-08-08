THEY SAID IT • ELLOS LO DIJERON
Becky G (Twitter): ‘Just feel the need to say that if anyone is going through something right now ... Tough times ... you are not alone. I promise you that. You have a purpose. As hard as it is, head up.” / “Siento la necesidad de decir que si alguien está pasando por algo ahora ... Tiempos difíciles ... no estás solo. Te lo prometo. Tu tienes un proposito. Tan difícil como es, cabeza arriba.”
Antonio Banderas (Twitter): “It’s so hot that I’ve had to take the boots off the cat.” / “Hace tanto calor que le he tenido que quitar las botas al gato.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! • ¡FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS!
53: Alexis Ayala (Aug. 9, 1965)
Before being an actor, he was a martial arts instructor winning many championships. He studied acting in Televisa and his most recent work include ‘Abismo de Pasión,’ ‘Llena de Amor’ and ‘From Prada to Nada.’ He was also the producer for the male show ‘Sólo Para Mujeres.’/ Antes de dedicarse a la actuación él fue instructor de artes marciales, con el cual ganó muchos torneos. Estudió en Televisa y sus más recientes participaciones son ‘Abismo de Pasión,’ ‘Llena de Amor’ y ‘From Prada to Nada.’ Y además fue el productor de ‘Sólo Para Mujeres.’
SPORTS • DEPORTES
Danny Valdivia
Tulare boxer Danny Valdivia will appear on the upcoming boxing series ‘The Contender,’ which features 16 middleweight contestants. The series follows the fighters, who will train and live together, and through their weekly elimination bouts. Valdivia, who is 25, has a professional record of 14 victories and 2 losses with 10 knockouts. His only losses are against Vladimir Hernández in 2018 and 2017. Cable network Epix will air the 12, 1-hour episodes beginning Aug. 24./ El boxeador de Tulare Danny Valdivia será presentado en el show de boxeo ‘The Contender’ entre 16 boxeadores. El serie sigue los boxeadores, quién viven y entrenan juntos, durante sus peleas cada semana. Las únicas perdida son contra Vladimir Hernández. Valdivia, de 25 años de edad, tiene un récord profesiónal de 14 ganadas, 2 perdidas, con 10 victorias por nocaut. El canal cable Epix comienza los 12 episodios de 1 hora el 24 de agosto.
AT THE MOVIES • EN EL CINE
This weekend / Este fin de semana: ‘The Meg,’ ‘Slender Man,’ ‘BlacKKKlansman,’ ‘Dog Days’
