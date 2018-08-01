THEY SAID IT ▪ ELLOS LO DIJERON
Lucía Méndez (Twitter): “If you are going through a bad moment ... keep going, what’s bad is the moment, not you.” / “Si estás atravesando un mal momento ... sigue caminando, lo malo es el monento, no tu.”
Alejandra Guzmán (Twitter): “A kiss to all the Twitters. I enjoy reading them!” / “Un beso para todos los twitteros. ¡Me encanta leerlos!”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! ▪ ¡FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS
49: Angélica Rivera (Aug. 2, 1969)
The actress has participated in telenovelas such as ‘La Dueña’ and ‘Destilando Amor.’ She became México’s First Lady in 2012 when her husband Enrique Peña Nieto was elected president./ La actriz ha participado en telenovelas como ‘La Dueña’ y ‘Destilando Amor.’ Se convirtió en la Primera Dama de México cuando su esposo Enrique Peña Nieto fue electo Presidente en el 2012.
SPORTS ▪ DEPORTES
Vladimir Guerrero
The nine-time All-Star will join the National Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend following a 16-year Major League Baseball career that saw him play for the Montreal Expos, the Los Ángeles Angels of Anaheim, the Texas Rangers, and, the Baltimore Orioles. The Dominican right fielder and designated hitter was elected to the hall in his second year of eligibility. The 43-year-old Guerrero hit more than 30 home runs in eight seasons, and knocked in more than 100 runs in 10 seasons. / El nueve veces All-Star se unirá al Salón de la Fama Nacional de Béisbol este fin de semana después de una carrera de 16 años en las Grandes Ligas que lo vio jugar para los Expos de Montreal, los Angelinos de Los Ángeles de Anaheim, los Rangers de Texas y los Orioles de Baltimore. El jardinero derecho dominicano y bateador designado fue elegido para el salón en su segundo año de elegibilidad. Guerrero, de 43 años, conectó más de 30 jonrones en ocho temporadas y anotó más de 100 carreras en 10 temporadas.
AT THE MOVIES ▪ EN EL CINE
This weekend / Este fin de semana: ‘Christopher Robin,’ ‘The Darkest Minds,’ ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me,’ ‘Death of a Nation,’ ‘La Familia’
