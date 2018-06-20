10 questions with dean of Kremen School of Education at Fresno State: Dr. Laura Alamillo: ‘I was raised in a home where we always talked about education’

Dr. Laura Alamillo was recently appointed the interim dean of the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at Fresno State. She held the position of associate dean and professor of language, literacy and culture; and, executive director for programs for children.
Raised in northern California, the married mother of three young children remembers talking education with her parents, who themselves became educators.
She’s been hailed as educator of the year by the Fresno chapter of the Association of Mexican American Educators (AMAE) for her dedication to her work, Alamillo continues with the same educational inspiration instilled by her parents that has led her entire family to careers in education.
Alamillo remembers back to her days in high school near Berkeley helping her mother as an interpreter for English learners.
“It’s in my blood. I was raised in a home where we always talked about education, serving as mentors. We knew that education was a pathway,” said Alamillo, who is married to Samuel Martínez, an educator for more than 20 years. Martínez is a math manager for Fresno Unified School District.
Laura has two older sisters: One is an associate superintendent of schools, the other, a bilingual teacher.
1. Where did you get your degree? What is your degree?
“My degrees are from the University of California, Berkeley. I received my undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley and my Ph.D. (doctorate) in Education in language, literacy and culture at UC Berkeley.”
2. What sort of work did your parents do?
“Both of my parents are retired educators in the Bay Area.”
3. Your father was a teacher, but at one point never thought of college. Yet both your parents became educators?
“My dad is from Zacatecas (México); my mom, México City. They (separately) immigrated to the United States, to East Bay, Oakland. They lived in Oakland for many years. My dad did go to college; he was recruited by a counselor. He never had thoughts of going, but he received a bachelors and a teaching credential. He was a teacher for over 30 years, and retired about 15 years ago. My mother is a Spanish-language translator for Hayward Unified School District. She has an art background; she went to art school for two years.”
4. Where were you raised?
“I was raised in the Bay area. I was born in Berkeley. My dad came to the U.S. in 1957. They (parents) met in Oakland.”
5. Is there anything or anyone who has inspired you in your career to success?
“There are many programs and people who inspired me to continue my education. My family, my oldest sister inspired me to get my doctorate at UC Berkeley. And, there are programs like EAOP and Upward Bound that were instrumental for me in my college career.”
6. You have twin 8-year-old kids, and one 5-year-old. How do you influence your kids toward education?
“I talk to them about pursuing a college education. I’ll ask, ‘What college are you interested in going to?’ I always build it in somehow, they come on campus a lot. They know that mommy works at a college. Everything you do now is setting you up for the future. It has to be part of the conversation. Their teachers have to be a part of it too. My parents took me to different college campuses, it was part of what we did on the weekends. For me, it just normalized things.”
7. Did you always want to teach at the college level?
“I knew I wanted to work with diverse students in some capacity. I didn’t realize that college level teaching was an option until I saw my own college level mentors teaching.”
8. Do you have a solution for the dropout rate of Latinos in college?
“It has a lot to do with what happens in the classroom as well. Looking at students as a whole; the person, considering if they are parents, if they are working, have multiple jobs, and need more financial assistance. Faculty on campus can help to adjust and what they can do to help accommodate, and bring in the best practices for teaching the content. It is all related.”
9. Can you think of a good program/path to college for high school Latinos?
“Teaching is a wonderful option and students can choose special areas as well like science, math, bilingual (education). Many of our students are bilingual: becoming a bilingual teacher is a great option for many of our students.”
10. Do you think college kids have a different philosophy/approach to obtaining a college degree than you had?
“When I see my students I see myself. We all come from homes with college aspiration. Students need guidance and support and someone to tell them they can do it.”
10 preguntas con la Dra. Laura Alamillo: ‘Crecí en un hogar donde siempre hablamos de educación’
La Dra. Laura Alamillo recientemente fue asignada al puesto de decana interina de la Escuela Kremen de Educación y Desarrollo Humano en Fresno State. Ella ocupó el puesto de decana asociada y profesora de idioma, alfabetización y cultura; y fue directora ejecutiva de programas para niños.
Ella creció en el norte de California, es casada y tiene tres hijos pequeños. Ella se acuerda de que platicaba sobre la educación con sus padres, quienes también llegaron a ser educadores.
Elogiada como la educadora del año el mes pasado por el capítulo de Fresno de la Asociación de Educadores Mexicoamericanos (AMAE), ella sigue con la misma inspiración educativa que le inculcaron sus padres y que ha dirigido a toda su familia a carreras en la educación.
Alamillo recuerda su tiempo en la preparatoria cerca de Berkeley cuando le ayudaba a su madre como intérprete con estudiantes que estaban aprendiendo inglés.
“Lo llevo en la sangre. Yo crecí en un hogar donde siempre hablábamos de la educación, prestábamos servicio como mentores. Sabíamos que la educación era un camino,” dijo Alamillo, quien está casada con Samuel Martínez, quien ha sido educador durante más de 20 años. Martínez es encargado de matemáticas en el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Fresno.
Laura tiene dos hermanas mayores: Una de ellas es superintendente adjunto en escuelas, y la otra es maestra bilingüe.
1. ¿En dónde obtuvo su título? ¿En qué se tituló?
“Mi título es de la Universidad de California en Berkeley. Yo recibí mi título de licenciatura en UC Berkeley y mi doctorado en educación en idioma, alfabetización y cultura en UC Berkeley.”
2. ¿Qué tipo de trabajo hacían sus padres?
“Mis padres son educadores jubilados del Área de la Bahía.”
3. Su padre fue maestro, pero en algún momento no pensaba en la universidad. Aun así, ¿ambos padres llegaron a ser educadores?
“Mi papá es de Zacatecas (México); mi mamá de la Ciudad de México. Ellos inmigraron a los Estados Unidos y fueron a East Bay, Oakland. Ellos vivieron en Oakland durante muchos años. Mi papá fue a la universidad. Él fue reclutado por un consejero. Nunca pensó en ir a la universidad, pero obtuvo su licenciatura y su certificación para la enseñanza. Fue maestro durante más de 30 años y se jubiló hace como 15 años. Mi madre es traductora al español en el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Hayward. Ella tiene estudios de arte; fue a la escuela de arte por dos años.”
4. ¿En dónde creció usted?
“Yo crecí en el Área de la Bahía. Nací en Berkeley. Mi papá vino a los Estados Unidos en 1957. Ellos (sus padres) se conocieron en Oakland.”
5. ¿Hay algo o alguien que la haya inspirado en su carrera al éxito?
“Hay muchos programas y gente que me inspiraron a seguir mi educación. Mi familia, mi hermana mayor me inspiró a obtener mi doctorado en UC Berkeley. Hay programas como EAOP y Upward Bound que fueron de gran importancia para mí en mi carrera universitaria.”
6. Usted tiene hijos gemelos de 8 años, y uno de 5 años. ¿Cómo es que usted es de influencia para sus hijos en la educación?
“Yo les hablo de seguir una carrera universitaria. ¿Qué universidad le interesa? Yo siempre lo incluyo de alguna manera, ellos vienen a la escuela mucho. Ellos saben que su mamá trabaja en la universidad. Todo lo que uno hace lo está preparando para el futuro. Tiene que ser parte de la conversación. Sus maestros tienen que ser parte de esto también. Mis padres me llevaron a diferentes universidades, fue parte de lo que hacíamos los fines de semana. Para mí simplemente les dieron normalidad a las cosas.”
7. ¿Usted siempre quiso ser profesora a nivel universitario?
“Yo sabía que quería trabajar de alguna manera con una diversidad de estudiantes. Yo no me había percatado de que la enseñanza a nivel universitario fuera una opción hasta que vi a mis propios mentores enseñando a nivel universitario.”
8. ¿Tiene usted una solución para la deserción estudiantil de los latinos a nivel universitario?
“También tiene mucho que ver con lo que pasa en el salón de clases. Observar a los estudiantes como unidad; la persona, considerando si tienen padres, si están trabajando, si tienen varios trabajos, si tienen necesidad de ayuda financiera. Los profesores en la universidad pueden ayudar en ajustarse a lo que ellos hacer para facilitarles sus estudios, y aportar las mejores prácticas para enseñar la materia. Todo se relaciona.”
9. ¿Puede usted pensar en un buen programa/medio a la universidad para los latinos en la preparatoria?
“La enseñanza es una maravillosa opción y también los estudiantes pueden escoger áreas especiales como las ciencias, matemáticas, bilingüe (educación): la enseñanza bilingüe es una gran opción para muchos de nuestros estudiantes.”
10. ¿Cree usted que los estudiantes universitarios tienen una filosofía/medio diferente a la que usted tenía en cuanto a ir a la universidad?
“Cuando yo veo a mis estudiantes yo me veo a mí misma. Todos venimos de hogares que tienen una aspiración universitaria. Los estudiantes necesitan guía y apoyo y alguien que les diga que lo pueden hacer.”
