Volaris to offer non-stop flights from Fresno to Guanajuato starting on Oct. 29

Volaris. which began flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in April 2011, will add twice-weekly direct flights to León, Guanajuato starting on Oct. 29. Vida en el Valle

Travelers to México will have another travel option next month when Volaris introduces non-stop service from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to the central state of Guanajuato.

The low-cost airline – which already provides service to Guadalajara and Morelia – announced Wednesday it will introduce twice weekly flights to León, the capital city of Guanajuato starting on Oct. 29.

“We are very happy to launch this new route because we know that it will facilitate more people visiting their loved ones during the next December holiday season,” said Miguel Aguiñiga, market development director for Volaris.

Flights will leave at 3:35 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays from Fresno to León, and arrive at the Mexican city at 8:43 a.m.

Return flights are at 12:12 a.m. from León on those same days and arrive in Fresno at 1:55 a.m.

Aguiñiga said the added flights will “empower many entrepreneurs from both California and the Bajío (region) to grow their businesses.”

Volaris and Aeroméxico provide flights from Fresno to various locations in México, with Guadalajara being the most popular. The two airlines represent 13 percent of the Fresno airport’s annual passenger traffic.

“The addition of a third international destination is a significant air service milestone and reflects the increased demand for non-stop flights from the Central Valley to México and beyond,” said Kevin Meikle, the airport’s director of aviation.

“We are pleased that our airline partner Volaris continues to meet this demand by introducing new cities, such as León, with convenient non-stop flights to support the expanding air service needs of our growing regions.”

Flight reservations can be made at www.volaris.com or by phone at (855) 865-2747.

