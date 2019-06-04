McLane High valedictorian Karen García had to ‘work’ hard for her 4.32 GPA

McLane High valedictorian Karen García worked to help provide for her two younger siblings when her mother, María Rubio (on left), took a job on the East Coast. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Just as she was starting her senior year at McLane High School, the world for Karen García was turned upside down when her mother, María Rubio, left for a job in Tennessee after an unsuccessful search locally at a time the family was struggling financially.

That meant García had to take on a part-time job while helping her two younger brothers, Diego, 14, and Óscar, 6, (who graduated from kindergarten earlier Tuesday), while juggling badminton and volleyball, student council, AP classes and multiple honors classes.

The personal emergency, she said, “forced me to grow up faster than expected.”

“My life this year has consisted of going to school every day, sports practice after school or helping at events, and then straight to work,” said García, who graduated Tuesday night with a 4.32 GPA and was one of two student speakers.

McLane High valedictorian Karen García graduated with a 4.32 GPA. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

“I am not going to lie. It was difficult to get through every day without having my main supporter by my side, but I know many of you have had to face similar experiences,” said García in her speech. “Most of you can relate to having a busy schedule, but I want to remind you all that obstacles are temporary, and the challenges we face in life only makes us stronger and help shape our future.”

Taking on the added responsibilities saw García fall a bit behind on her homework until she was able to make the adjustment.

“I’m grateful for the good things that came out of this because I feel I am more prepared for life,” said García, who plans to attend Fresno State and someday own her own business.

Rubio, who worked in a restaurant before taking on a construction job, said she never worried about her second-youngest daughter. (Adela Rubio recently graduated from college, and pitched in to help García).

“Ever since she was little, she was getting high marks in school,” said Rubio in Spanish. “I’m proud that she graduated today with the highest honors.”

This marked the second McLane High graduation for principal Brian Wulf. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

McLane High principal Brian Wulf, who confessed he didn’t remember anything that was said during his high school graduation 20 years ago, took a more novel approach in his presentation.

“I fell asleep listening to all the different speakers giving us life advice,” said Wulf. “So this year I want to do something different and focus on our shared journey together and share some of our highlights.”

They included:

McLane High graduate Natalie Torres-Rodríguez was praised by her principal for her 214 hours of volunteer work. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

▪ Natalie Torres-Rodríguez, who racked up 214 volunteer hours in the medical and health-related fields. “She is civic minded and has been a great ambassador of McLane High School,” he said.

▪ Jorge González-Cortes, who started his own small business named Brilliant Party Rentals. He represented the school and the school district at a young entrepreneurs’ competition in Rochester, New York.

▪ Makayla Sandoval, who is “ambitious and a visionary that is committed to improving things for others and a leader. She has a special way of connecting to others.”

McLane High golfer Jackie González gets emotional as she was signaled out by her principal for never giving up after a bad start in a round of golf. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

▪ Jackie González, who got off to such a bad start to a golf match that she “cried the entire round, but never gave up and went on to have her best round of golf.”

▪ Ydali Carrillo, who arranged for students to ride horses inside the football stadium as part of a rally. Carrillo couldn’t locate the basketball donkeys that have been used in the past, so she got creative and located the horses.