ABC’s of your Health: $350,000 raised in the Central Valley to fight heart disease and stroke - the No.1 and No. 5 killers in the nation

Central Valley residents – walkers, donors and volunteers – accepted the challenge to help fight heart disease and stroke. They delivered.
Approximately 2,200 people participated in the 2018 Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk held Oct. 27 at the Tesoro Viejo Town Center in Madera County.
Besides raising awareness, the event raised more than $350,000 in funds to support research and education to fight heart disease and stroke – the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 health threats to both men and women, according to Liz Faris, communications and marketing consultant with the American Heart Association.
The 2018 Central Valley Heart and Stroke Walk was supported locally by many sponsors including presenting sponsor Tesoro Viejo and CPR in Schools sponsor Valley Children’s Healthcare. Other sponsors included Community Medical Centers, Camarena Health, San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation, E-Z Haul, Riverstone Development/Riverstone Farms and Kaiser Permanente.
The event included a 5K Lawyers Have Heart Run, a kid’s dance party, a 2-mile Heart and Stroke walk, live band, food and music.
This year’s goal was to raise $360,000. Donations continue to be accepted at www.CentralValleyHeartWalk.org
The Central Valley event was one of 305 across the county where nearly 1 million people participated.
Top companies included Saint Agnes Medical Center with $35,673, Tesoro Viejo $15,040, Valley Children’s Healthcare $12,429, and Madera County $11,880.
Top Teams included Welcome Center $8,350, Valley Children’s Medical Group $7,540, The Heartwalkers $6,000, and BSK $5,990.
Top Fundraisers included Mike Vartanian $5,400, Karen McCaffrey $5,000, Daniel Baradat $4,350 and Michael Goldring $3,600.
According to Faris, the walks are a celebration of the association’s year-round Healthy for Good movement that helps all Americans lead healthier lives by delivering science-based recommendations, tools, tips and motivation to build healthier behaviors.
As the No. 1 cause of death in the nation, heart disease is also the leading cause of death in the California, according to the American Heart Association.
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. The association teams with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.
Details: (800) AHA-USA1, or www.heart.org
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments