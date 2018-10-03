State Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks with DACA students at UC Merced

WBC super welterweight champion José Ramírez with Romeo Garza of Sanger. Garza made a winning bid of $6500 for a glove that the boxer used in his Sept. 14 title defense. The funds went to help the family of Gavin Gladding who was killed Sept. 16.
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks against the Trump administration proposal to lower vehicle emissions standards and revoke California’s authority to regulate its own emissions standards to reduce greenhouse.
J Balvin, que ha logrado posicionarse tanto en el mercado musical hispanoparlante como el anglosajón, eligió a Fresno para comenzar su gira ‘Vibras Tour’ por Norteamérica. La gira inició el 19 de septiembre en el Valle Central con 27 fechas.
USCIS and the National Park Service presented a naturalization ceremony in Yosemite National Park. The keynote speaker at this event was Senior Vice President for Wells Fargo’s Government and Community Relations Group Tim Rios.
