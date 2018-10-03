State Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks against lower vehicle emissions standards

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks against the Trump administration proposal to lower vehicle emissions standards and revoke California’s authority to regulate its own emissions standards to reduce greenhouse.
Musical tribute to Selena

Sonia Santana performed with La Marcha of Bakersfield during the Sept. 28 musical tribute to Selena in the season finale of Friday Nights at Plaza Paz at Arte Américas.

J BALVIN CON SU ‘VIBRAS TOUR’ EN FRESNO

J Balvin, que ha logrado posicionarse tanto en el mercado musical hispanoparlante como el anglosajón, eligió a Fresno para comenzar su gira ‘Vibras Tour’ por Norteamérica. La gira inició el 19 de septiembre en el Valle Central con 27 fechas.

