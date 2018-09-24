La Guelaguetza 2018 - Banda Infantil y Juvenil de Magdalena Jaltepec con el tema ‘Dios Nunca Muere’

Banda Infantil y Juvenil de Magdalena Jaltepec, Nochixtlán, Oaxaca tocó el tema 'Dios Nunca Muere' en el evento de la Guelaguetza California 2018 en Fresno el domingo 23 de septiembre.
