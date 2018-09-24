Banda Infantil y Juvenil de Magdalena Jaltepec, Nochixtlán, Oaxaca

USCIS and the National Park Service presented a naturalization ceremony in Yosemite National Park. The keynote speaker at this event was Senior Vice President for Wells Fargo’s Government and Community Relations Group Tim Rios.
Teamsters Local 431 joined Senator Dr. Ed Hernandez and Assembly Member Anna Caballero on Sept. 18 to support 500 Sun-Maid employees who are entering their second week on strike against Sun-Maid proposals to increase health care costs.
Café Tacvba, una de las bandas de rock alternativo más importantes de México de todos los tiempos, estuvo en el Centro Gallo para las Artes en Modesto el sábado 1 de septiembre con su mezcla ecléctica de rock latino.