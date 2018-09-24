Banda Infantil y Juvenil de Magdalena Jaltepec, Nochixtlán, Oaxaca

Banda Infantil y Juvenil de Magdalena Jaltepec, Nochixtlán, Oaxaca viajó desde México para compartir su talento en el evento anual la Guelaguetza en Fresno llevado acabo el domingo 23 de septiembre.
The newest U.S. citizens

Fresno

The newest U.S. citizens

Naturalization ceremony presented by the Fresno office of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services at the Fresno Convention Center's Valdéz Hall welcomed 890 immigrants from 55 countries.

