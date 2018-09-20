Yosemite’s Glacier Point is the Backdrop for Naturalization of 44 from 10 countries on Sept. 19

USCIS and the National Park Service presented a naturalization ceremony in Yosemite National Park. The keynote speaker at this event was Senior Vice President for Wells Fargo’s Government and Community Relations Group Tim Rios.
The newest U.S. citizens

Fresno

Naturalization ceremony presented by the Fresno office of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services at the Fresno Convention Center's Valdéz Hall welcomed 890 immigrants from 55 countries.

It’s Lucha Xtreme!

Check out your favorite wrestlers compete in Lucha Xtreme at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on the final day (July 20, 2018) of the Taco Truck Throwdown 8.

