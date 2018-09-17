Graciela Beltrán celebra el 208 aniversario de la indepencendia de México en Fresno

Café Tacvba, una de las bandas de rock alternativo más importantes de México de todos los tiempos, estuvo en el Centro Gallo para las Artes en Modesto el sábado 1 de septiembre con su mezcla ecléctica de rock latino.
California Senator Kevin De León visited Selma, Fresno, Firebaugh, Mendota and San Joaquín communities on May 31, 2018 and met with numerous local residents and dignitaries in campaign race for the U.S. Senate.
Ramón Ayala performs on the final day of the Taco Truck Throwdown 8 in Fresno on July 20. Ayala headlined the day's entertainment taking the Chukchansi Park stage close to midnight. Over 10,000 spectators showed for day two in downtown Fresno.