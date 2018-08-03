ICE deports wife of U.S. Marine who served in Iraq and Albania; esposa de veterano de marina, y madre de 2 hijas nacidas en EE.UU. es deportada a México (Español abajo)

Before boarding a plane to México as required by a deportation order, the wife of a U.S. Marine veteran and mother of two daughters born in the USA said today (Aug. 3) that she did “everything humanly possible” to keep her family together in a country that for more than 20 years has been her home.
Alejandra Juárez, 39, arrived early to Orlando International Airport accompanied by her husband, Cuauhtémoc “Temo” Juárez, 41, and her daughters, Pamela, 16 and Estella, 8, as well as by close friends of the family from Davenport, Florida. Cuauhtémoc Juárez served in the Marines in 1995 to 1999, according to militarytimes.com. He served in evacuating non-combatants from Albania in 1997 in Operation Silver Wake. Cuauhtémoc was in Africa in the Democratic Republic of Congo before his time in South America. After his tour was complete, he signed with the Army National Guard in Orlando, Florida.
As the loved ones gathered at the airport, they all came to say goodbye.
Alejandra’s nightmare began in 2013 in a traffic jam. Local police stopped her and handed her over to federal immigration authorities because she was undocumented.
“I’ve done everything humanly possible that I could have done to stay,” she said before getting on the plane.
The couple had decided that the younger daughter will go live with her mother in México once she has a home there, while the elder will stay with her father.
Alejandra, who entered the country illegally in 1998, exhausted all legal resources so she could stay with her family.
Today she saw the “American dream” she has lived for 20 years shattered, as she became one of the bleak faces on spy cameras of those being separated from their families by immigration laws made tougher by the Donald Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.
As required by that policy, her legal case went from being one of low priority to a constant struggle in which she had to appear twice a year before the local office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The U.S. representative for Florida’s 9th Congressional District, Darren Soto, in whose district the Juárez family lives, wrote an urgent letter to U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, asking for his intervention so the family of the veteran, who served two years in the Marines, would not be separated.
“Alejandra deserves to stay in the country she has called home for over 20 years, the country her husband patriotically served as a Marine and Florida National Guardsman. The only country her two American-born daughters have known,” Soto wrote.
He did not, however, manage to stop Alejandra’s deportation, who this day flew to México with no hope of being able to reopen her case nor to apply for a visa during the next 10 years.
According to a report by militarytimes.com, Soto has filed a report through the Patriot Spouses Act,” which gained bipartisan support, that can help her stay, but the bill hasn’t seen a committee.
“We are utterly disappointed in the decision by ICE to deny Alejandra’s stay of removal,” Soto said in a statement on militarynews.com. “We will continue the fight against the Trump administration’s heartless immigration policies tearing families apart.”
Esposa de veterano de marina, y madre de 2 hijas nacidas en Estados Unidos es deportada a México
Antes de abordar un avión hacia México obligada por una orden de deportación, la esposa de un veterano de la Armada y madre de dos hijas estadounidenses subrayó hoy que hizo “todo lo humanamente posible” por mantener a su familia unida en el país que por más de dos décadas llamó suyo.
Alejandra Juárez, de 39 años, llegó temprano este viernes al Aeropuerto Internacional de Orlando acompañada por su esposo, Cuauhtémoc Juárez, y sus hijas de 16 y 8 años de edad, así como por amigos cercanos de la familia, residente en la ciudad de Davenport, en el condado Polk (Florida), que quisieron despedirse de ella.
En 2013 en una parada de tráfico empezó su pesadilla. La policía local la detuvo y la entregó a las autoridades federales de inmigración por ser indocumentada.
“Hice todo lo humanamente posible para poder quedarme”, declaró Alejandra Juárez, esposa de Cuauthtemoc Juárez, de 41 años, un veterano de la Armada de Estados Unidos, antes de abordar el avión.
El matrimonio decidió que la hija menor se reúna con su madre en México una vez que su madre esté instalada, mientras la mayor se quedara junto al padre.
Juárez, que entró al país de manera ilegal en 1998, agotó en vano todos los recursos legales para poder quedarse junto a su familia.
Hoy vio el “sueño americano” que vivió por 20 años, roto, y se convirtió ante las cámaras en el rostro de los estragos que viven las familias separadas debido a la leyes de inmigración, endurecidas por la política de “tolerancia cero” impuesta por la administración del presidente Donald Trump.
En razón del endurecimiento, su caso legal pasó de ser de “poca prioridad” a una lucha constante en la que debía dos veces al año presentarse ante la oficina local del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE en inglés).
Este miércoles el representante federal por Florida Darren Soto, en cuyo distrito residen los Juárez, escribió una carta urgente al secretario de defensa de Estados Unidos, James Mattis, solicitando su intervención para que la familia del veterano, quien sirvió dos años en la Armada, no fuese separada.
“Pedimos que el ICE detenga la deportación de la señora Juárez, ya que esto solo servirá para enviar el mensaje erróneo a las familias de militares, de que no serán apoyadas pese al gran sacrificio que han hecho por nuestra nación”, escribió Soto.
Sin embargo, no logró detener la deportación de Juárez, quien este viernes partió rumbo a México sin esperanzas de poder reabrir su caso ni de solicitar visado por los próximos diez años.
Comments