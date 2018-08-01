California Senator Kevin De León visits Central Valley communities in push for U.S. Senate

California Senator Kevin De León visited Selma, Fresno, Firebaugh, Mendota and San Joaquín communities on May 31, 2018 and met with numerous local residents and dignitaries in campaign race for the U.S. Senate.
It’s Lucha Xtreme!

Check out your favorite wrestlers compete in Lucha Xtreme at Chukchansi Park in Fresno on the final day (July 20, 2018) of the Taco Truck Throwdown 8.

Latino Spirit Awards -Lupita Lomelí

Para Lupita Lomelí, el recibir el reconocimiento del Premio Espíritu Latino por Logro en Periodismo y Medios de Comunicación el 7 de mayo en el Capitolio estatal, es la oportunidad de seguir siendo la voz de la comunidad latina en el Valle.