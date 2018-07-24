Naturalization ceremony in Fresno welcome 938 immigrants

Mexican immigrant Lizette Sarmiento held her baby in one arm and pledged her allegiance to the United States with her other arm.
Sarmiento, who said she’s in her 30s and native to the Mexican state of Sinaloa, had her four children in tow today (July 24) at the naturalization ceremony presented by the Fresno office of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services. Most of the monthly ceremonies contain over 400 participants. This July ceremony in Valdéz Hall at the Fresno Convention Center welcomed 938 immigrants from 64 countries.
Sarmiento was among the 543 Mexican immigrants, usually the most in the ceremonies from any of the countries. Margot Kim, a TV news anchor for local ABC affiliate Channel 30 and whose parents are Korean immigrants, provided a keynote address. Kim also sang the national anthem.
After the ceremony, as the new citizens exited the hall, they were bombarded by numerous vendors shouting “Covers, covers for your certificate!” and members of the local Democratic and Republican parties advocating voter registration.
Sarmiento, whose husband was working and unable to attend, said it was important for her children to watch the ceremony.
“I just wanted them to see me here doing this, this entire process. I’ve been here for 12 years, and, now, they will have a better opportunity for themselves in the United States,” said Sarmiento, a Fresno resident.
“I know they can have a better life now.”
Her daughter, Sophia, 3, smiled and followed her mother holding a small American flag given to her by a volunteer moments before the ceremony. All of Sarmiento’s four children were born in the U.S.
She said it was a special moment sharing with her oldest child, Alexander, 10, about her willingness to become a citizen after so many years living in the U.S.
“I’ve told him to be aware of how important all of this is for him and his brothers, the younger ones. They’re able to be here, together, in his country. Not like in other countries. I think he knows how important it is for me, for everyone in our family,” said Sarmiento.
Andrea Toscano and Marco Jarrin stood and were applauded and found to be the only two Honduran participants.
The Clovis residents have lived in the U.S. for over 10 years and have two young children.
“Our kids were born here. God has granted us the opportunity to live here. This country has given us everything,” said Toscano, who managed to take a selfie just a moment after the announcement of two Hondurans in the ceremony.
“Education, my husband obtained his master’s (degree) here, and our children’s education, it will all be here.”
Their children, ages five and nine, sat in the spectator’s area of Valdéz Hall with a family friend.
“We brought our kids here to see why we fought to be where we are, and that they know that it’s a privilege to be an American born in the U.S. And a lot of people don’t have that, a lot of people fight for it,” added Jarrin, an engineer.
“This is an example of all the things people can do in this country when you come with the hope for opportunities.”
