In case you missed it: A compilation featuring taco fans, Ramón Ayala, Mexi Papa Adventures, 40 Watt Hype at Taco Truck Throwdown 8

Here's your all-in-one video from the Taco Truck Throwdown in Fresno featuring taco fans, Mexican icon Ramón Ayala, Mexi Papa Adventures, 40 Watt Hype and DJ Quik at Chukchansi Park.
By
Latino Spirit Awards -Lupita Lomelí

Homepage

Latino Spirit Awards -Lupita Lomelí

Para Lupita Lomelí, el recibir el reconocimiento del Premio Espíritu Latino por Logro en Periodismo y Medios de Comunicación el 7 de mayo en el Capitolio estatal, es la oportunidad de seguir siendo la voz de la comunidad latina en el Valle.