¡Es Ramón Ayala en Fresno! It’s Ramón Ayala in Fresno!

Ramón Ayala performs on the final day of the Taco Truck Throwdown 8 in Fresno on July 20. Ayala headlined the day's entertainment taking the Chukchansi Park stage close to midnight. Over 10,000 spectators showed for day two in downtown Fresno.