¡Es Ramón Ayala en Fresno! It’s Ramón Ayala in Fresno!
Ramón Ayala performs on the final day of the Taco Truck Throwdown 8 in Fresno on July 20. Ayala headlined the day's entertainment taking the Chukchansi Park stage close to midnight. Over 10,000 spectators showed for day two in downtown Fresno.
Jose Ramirez faces challenger Danny O’ Connor at the Save Mart Center (Fresno) on Saturday (July 7). “Protecting Home: Jose Ramirez” is for Ramirez’s World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title belt and will be televised on ESPN at 6:30 p.m.
Para Lupita Lomelí, el recibir el reconocimiento del Premio Espíritu Latino por Logro en Periodismo y Medios de Comunicación el 7 de mayo en el Capitolio estatal, es la oportunidad de seguir siendo la voz de la comunidad latina en el Valle.
California-Mexico Advocacy Day included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the California Department of Education, the Mexican Ministry of Education, and the University of California Mexico Initiative.