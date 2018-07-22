¡Es Ramón Ayala en Fresno! It’s Ramón Ayala in Fresno!

Ramón Ayala performs on the final day of the Taco Truck Throwdown 8 in Fresno on July 20. Ayala headlined the day's entertainment taking the Chukchansi Park stage close to midnight. Over 10,000 spectators showed for day two in downtown Fresno.
By
Latino Spirit Awards -Lupita Lomelí

Homepage

Latino Spirit Awards -Lupita Lomelí

Para Lupita Lomelí, el recibir el reconocimiento del Premio Espíritu Latino por Logro en Periodismo y Medios de Comunicación el 7 de mayo en el Capitolio estatal, es la oportunidad de seguir siendo la voz de la comunidad latina en el Valle.

California-Mexico Advocacy Day en Sacrament

Homepage

California-Mexico Advocacy Day en Sacrament

California-Mexico Advocacy Day included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the California Department of Education, the Mexican Ministry of Education, and the University of California Mexico Initiative.