Ramón Ayala’s music to spice up Taco Truck Throwdown at Chukchansi Park this week

Accordion master Ramón Ayala will add his norteño corridos to the already-popular Taco Truck Throwdown at Chukchansi Park, playing on the last day of the two-day event on Friday (July 20).
Baseball – plus tacos, of course – will be on the main menu on Thursday.
The musician from Monterrey, México will grace the main stage at the eighth annual ode to the humble but delicious taco.
He won’t be alone. Nearly 30 taco truck vendors will ring the stadium during the two-day event which kicks off with a game between the Fresno Tacos (nee Grizzlies) and the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
The taco fest continues at 5 p.m. Friday with the Fresno Tacos World Taco-Eating Championships featuring Matt Stonie, ranked No. 3 among worldwide competitive eaters.
Friday’s musical lineup will include Ayala, 40 Watt Hype, Califas, DJ Quik and DJ Kay Rich.
Ayala, known as ‘El Rey del Accordeón’ (The King of the Accordion) is a multi-Grammy award winner who could attract a new audience of traditional Mexican music fans.
“We always are trying to reach a wider demographic,” said organizer Mike Osequeda on acquiring Ayala. “The whole idea is to reach parents and their kids.”
Approximately 20,000 participated in last year’s event and consumed 50,000 tacos over two days. The national website, eater.com, favorably mentioned the event during a tour of the Central Valley.
El Mexicano (Fowler) was crowned winner in last year’s taco competition. This year’s event will have at least 27 trucks, but in recent years, has attracted up to 30 trucks.
“We’ve been national for three, four years now. Ever since the Fresno Tacos (Fresno Grizzlies baseball team) changed identity; that first year, we were on SportsCenter on ESPN,” said Osegueda, adding seven trucks participated in the inaugural Taco Truck Throwdown.
All the trucks will be situated on the baseball field on day two. A set of judges will rate the tacos from all the trucks in a friendly competition. Spectators can also rate the tacos in the people’s judging through text messages with the numbers on the sides of each truck.
Fresno Foxes FC players Milton Blanco and José Cuevas sounded off about the event and their favorite tacos.
“If we win this Saturday (July 13 against visiting Phoenix Rising), they can go and eat all the tacos they want. If not, I’m putting everyone on juice and diet,” joked Blanco.
Fresno defeated Phoenix, 4-0.
“I think the only one who cannot eat and stay at the weight is ‘Chiva’ (Cuevas), so we’re going to limit Cuevas’ tacos. Everybody else can eat whatever they want. I’m going to put his face on every taco truck, and say, ‘Only sell this guy two or three tacos,’” said Blanco. “I love grilled chicken tacos with a little bit of cilantro, some avocado and little bit of hot sauce and water, always water.”
Cuevas, who hasn’t been to any of the past throwdowns, chimed in: “I heard it’s an amazing event, so I can’t wait to go. My favorite is tacos al pastor (grilled); cilantro and some salsa with lemon. It’s amazing. And a big bottle of coca mexicana. Cinco mínimo, mínimo (I’ll have five minimum, minimum.).”
Tickets for both days are $30. This offer is not available online.
You must visit the Chukchansi Park ticket office or call (559) 320-8497 (TIXS).
