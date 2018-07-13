México’s Club América, Club Atlas play Fresno

Jose Ramirez faces challenger Danny O’ Connor at the Save Mart Center (Fresno) on Saturday (July 7). “Protecting Home: Jose Ramirez” is for Ramirez’s World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title belt and will be televised on ESPN at 6:30 p.m.
Para Lupita Lomelí, el recibir el reconocimiento del Premio Espíritu Latino por Logro en Periodismo y Medios de Comunicación el 7 de mayo en el Capitolio estatal, es la oportunidad de seguir siendo la voz de la comunidad latina en el Valle.
California-Mexico Advocacy Day included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the California Department of Education, the Mexican Ministry of Education, and the University of California Mexico Initiative.